Used 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews
Worst choice of my life
Bought a '95 Cavalier to replace what I thought was an ailing car I should've kept. In the 7 months I've owned the car it's had mechanical problems 6 times. First day I got it found out something was wrong with the transmission which would make it freeze up and not switch gears when it warmed up. The water pump busted and I went through 4 jugs of antifreeze before it could get fixed, transmission started to go, car would max out at 50, back door popped right open one day around a turn, and just recently it would take a city block to get it to 30mph and the whole exhaust system nearly touches the ground while the converter looks ready to blow.
Repairs, more repairs, and more repairs
We purchased this white '95 four door in August of 1999 when it had only 20,000 miles on it. We now have 74,000 miles on the car. We've replaced the head gasket ($650), water pump ($100), wheel speed sensor ($150?), air conditioning compressor ($450) and it needs to be replaced AGAIN (The condensor is bad, TOO.) The bottoms of the inside of two of the four doors have not rusted through ONLY because of the sanding, scraping, priming, etc. that I do yearly. The car goes on sale in three days!!
Chevy Cav
Love the car, love the way it drives, just diappointed about the head gasket. But I bought it with more than 100k anyway. Love the gas mileage. Love driving it. Never owned a Cav before, but my next car will be a Cav, too. Two door. Love them. Love the way it looks and sits.
Nothing but engine problems
This car has been burning oil since the day I bought it. I used to put a quart of oil in it once a month...now I put a quart in every other day. I made the dealership aware of this problem from the beginning and it was always that the valve cover gasket was leaking....I cannot tell you how many times that has been replaced. The starter has been replaced three times....the car was recalled for the gasket leaking antifreeze and was never correctly fixed. I also add antifreeze as well as oil now. The transmission fluid started leaking a couple of months ago and the air conditioner will cost over $800 to get fixed.
Wow, I bought it twice?
This car gives me problems all the time. It rattles, it clanks, and it's falling apart. I had one shortly before this one. I should have known when it burst in to flames that it was a bad Idea to buy another. Live and learn huh? The car leaks oil, the speedometer is broken, (it dances as I'm going down the road) I have replaced the fuel injectors 2 times in the last year, (I know other Cavaliers that have fuel leaking!) The seats are so uncomfortable. The suspension stinks. I have tried to keep up with this car but have decided to drive it 'till it dies. My car has some miles on it but that's no excuse!
