Used 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier for Sale Near Me

- 68,805 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,900
Tony Divino Toyota - Riverdale / Utah
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... New Inventory! This Cavalier has less than 69k miles** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights...Other features include: 115 hp horsepower, 2.2 liter inline 4 cylinder engine, FWD, 4 Doors, Privacy/tinted glass...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5249X7241638
Stock: 201433A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 166,558 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... Runs strong! Good basic transportation! If you have a limited budget, this car is a good daily driver. The body is clean with some flaws. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4G1JF32T5YB901254
Stock: 901254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 144,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,995
Blaise Alexander Chevrolet Of Greencastle - Greencastle / Pennsylvania
Black 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier FWD 2.2L I4 SFIBlaise Alexander Chevrolet in Greencastle wants to serve you Check out this; Recent Arrival!Taking deals the other guys won't! As part of a dealer group in the elite Top 125 in the U.S. We pride ourselves in providing real solutions to your auto needs at a price you can afford. Call us today for a more personalized solution. Shop 24/7 @ www.BlaiseCHEVY.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5241Y7147366
Stock: G4569A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 87,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,960
Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Cayenne Red Metallic 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier *LOW MILE 1-OWNER!, *AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, *AIR CONDITIONING.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5245Y7167989
Stock: J3869B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 150,931 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,363
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier LS.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JF5243Y7247816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,332 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$995
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC524XY7248258
Stock: 5248258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 80,017 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,495
Elite Pre-Owned Auto - Peabody / Massachusetts
Good credit bad credit. Second chance auto loans first time buyers welcome. Everyone is Financed O.A.T here at Elite Preowned Auto 153 NEWBURY ST PEABODY MASS AT GULF STATION 1978 587 2693 We have strived for our customers satisfaction during our 50 years in business! We also accept trade-ins, push, pull or tow! We desire to help our customers with financing. This vehicle is in excellent shape. . Every vehicle at Elite Preowned Auto we service and guarantee. We stand by our vehicles with a warranty. Thanks for looking! Sincerely Elite Preowned Auto WE ALLWAYS HAVE A GREAT SELECTION OF CARS TRUCKS AND SUVS !!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5242Y7356325
Stock: 656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 248,141 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,599
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
PUBLIC NOTICE: This vehicle will go to the AUCTION or be sold to a WHOLESALER in 10 days. We are offering it to the public at a WHOLESALE COST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC524917209358
Stock: 17209358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 202,453 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$950
Patriot Chevrolet Buick - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Patriot Chevrolet is open for business in beautiful Bartlesville, OK! Patriot has the BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service in Oklahoma! Every customer can receive our internet price!! Most customers will qualify for additional rebates that are conditional to each customer and could be up to an additional $7,250 based on availability, qualifications, and make/model. We average an extra $2,102.73 in found rebates for our customers! ** VOTED BEST IN BARTLESVILLE **, ** ALLOY WHEELS, 15' Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Full Wheel Covers, Cargo Area Convenience Net, Color-Keyed Body Side Moldings, Dual Covered Visor Mirrors, Electronic Cruise Control w/Resume Speed, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Seek & Scan, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Front Mud Guards, LS Base Equipment Group, Mechanical Trunk Release, Tilt Steering Wheel, Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Sandrift Metallic 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier LS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.2L I4 SFI 23/32 City/Highway MPG Come see us on Highway 75 in Bartlesville, USA for the deal of a lifetime! We will not be undersold on any pre-owned car, truck, or SUV! Remember, our low overhead means we have lower prices! Avoid the big city hassle and come enjoy the small-town atmosphere with big city selection! Come see your friends in Bartlesville today! Or visit our digital showroom at www.BartlesvilleChevy.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier LS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JF524X17108949
Stock: PC2463B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 198,419 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,100
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
Runs strong! Good basic transportation! If you have a limited budget, this car is a good daily driver. The body is clean with some flaws. The interior is clean with good options. I drove this car back from a new car dealer in Iowa, I thought this Cavalier drove well, with a very fuel efficient, peppy, and reliable ride. This Cavalier comes with front bucket seats with center console, Cd stereo, excellent tires, LS package, auto, air, 2.2 4 cylinder,front air bags, daytime running lights, 4 wheel ABS brakes, power steering, tilt wheel, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If your looking for good basic transportation with a limited budget, this solid and strong running Cavalier may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JF524X27211970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,595 miles
$1,850
Bob Hook Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
Ultra Silver Metallic 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.2L I4 SFIBOB HOOK AS IS SPECIAL!!!! BEFORE THESE VEHICLES ARE TAKEN TO AUCTION, WE OFFER THEM TO THE PUBLIC AT A GREAT PRICE. THEY MAY OR MAY NOT HAVE PASSED A VERY BASIC INSPECTION! THEY MAY HAVE MECHANICAL AND COSMETIC DEFECTS. THEY HAVE BEEN PRICED ACCORDINGLY AND WE ENCOURAGE BUYERS TO HAVE THESE VEHICLES INSPECTED AT THEIR EXPENSE. Recent Arrival! 24/32 City/Highway MPGContact our Internet team for more information or to schedule your test drive. New vehicles may include any and all Chevrolet Rebates.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC524127122782
Stock: 200698B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 97,934 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,643
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
Need a vehicle to get you to and from work? Stop in and check out this 2003 Chevy Cavalier. This car is PRICED LOW to sell quick so stop in today and take it for a test drive at S & H where we make the sales process SIMPLE & HASSLE FREE!!!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Front wheel independent suspension, Speed-sensing steering. Ultra Silver Metallic 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier LS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16VAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 46930 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPGAt S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier LS with Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JF52F937182139
Stock: 20525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 240,987 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,990
Hubler Acura - Greenwood / Indiana
FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! ULTRA SILVER METALLIC exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior, Cavalier trim. TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, 2.2L DOHC, 16-VALVE, 4-CYLIND... PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP. 4 Star Rollover Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED W/OVERDRIVE (NW7) Enhanced Traction System, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP carpeted front & rear floor mats, ETR AM/FM stereo w/CD player, tilt steering, dual visor vanity mirrors, body-side body-color moldings, front mud guards, intermittent windshield wipers, cupholder, ENGINE, 2.2L DOHC, 16-VALVE, 4-CYLINDER, SFI (STD). Chevrolet Cavalier with ULTRA SILVER METALLIC exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 140 HP at 5600 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: After more than 50 years in business, The Hubler Auto Group, through the power of eleven central Indiana locations, has sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles and is one of the oldest and most respected auto dealers in the state employing 550 people. The Hubler Auto Group and has earned the right to brag by having one of the largest and most loyal customer bases in Indiana. *Based on current year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models only) and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC52F637309454
Stock: 20465B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 39,936 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Cole-Valley Motor - Warren / Ohio
Newly Detailed, Non Smoker, * Clean Vehicle History Report, And More!!. 24/32 City/Highway MPG2003 Chevrolet Cavalier Olympic White*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC52F937255065
Stock: 143832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 136,803 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,597
Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
2003 Chevrolet Cavalier Base Cappuccino Frost Metallic 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed.Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC12FX37241071
Stock: GPPS6699B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 83,922 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,599
AutoNation Subaru West - Golden / Colorado
Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled W/Overdrive Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding; Electric Sun/Moonroof Preferred Equipment Group Floormats; Carpeted; Front & Rear Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 2.2L Dohc; 16-Valve; 4-Cylinder; Sfi Solid Paint Tires; P195/70R14; All-Season; Blackwall Wheel Covers; 14" (35.6 Cm) Full This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier is offered to you for sale by Autonation Subaru West. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Chevrolet Cavalier is economically and environmentally smart. Chevrolet clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. The Cavalier has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 83,922mi put on this Chevrolet. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC12F337364100
Stock: 37364100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 165,501 milesFrame damage, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$995
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier Base Cappuccino Frost Metallic FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16V24/32 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 14" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, and Tachometer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC12FX37354759
Stock: 07357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 94,084 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
Peterson Auto Sales, LLC - Midvale / Utah
CLEAN CARFAX AND GREAT GAS MILEAGE IN A HARD TO FIND PRICE RANGE!! DRIVES GREAT WITH 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION FOR THE BEST FUEL ECONOMY AND HAS POWER LOCKS, COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND FLAT FOLDING 2ND ROW FOR BETTER CARGO SPACE!! CHECK OUT THE CLEAN CARFAX YOURSELF FOR FREE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AT *WWW.PETERSONAUTO.COM* TODAY! WE ARE AN AWARD-WINNING, FAMILY-OWNED DEALERSHIP COMMITTED TO FRIENDLY, NO-HASSLE SERVICE. LET US MAKE YOU A HAPPY CUSTOMER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier with Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC12F947370968
Stock: 370968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
