Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Cavalier 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,343
|$1,745
|Clean
|$520
|$1,187
|$1,543
|Average
|$380
|$875
|$1,141
|Rough
|$241
|$563
|$739
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$734
|$1,636
|$2,118
|Clean
|$647
|$1,446
|$1,874
|Average
|$474
|$1,066
|$1,385
|Rough
|$300
|$686
|$897
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,343
|$1,745
|Clean
|$520
|$1,187
|$1,543
|Average
|$380
|$875
|$1,141
|Rough
|$241
|$563
|$739
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,343
|$1,745
|Clean
|$520
|$1,187
|$1,543
|Average
|$380
|$875
|$1,141
|Rough
|$241
|$563
|$739
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,343
|$1,745
|Clean
|$520
|$1,187
|$1,543
|Average
|$380
|$875
|$1,141
|Rough
|$241
|$563
|$739