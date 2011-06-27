Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

GREAT TRANSPORTATION AT A GREAT VALUE! EDM , 02/16/2017 LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful The 2013 Captiva I own is an LT. I have loved driving this little SUV. It is quiet, get great gas mileage and is just fun to drive. The rear seats fold down flat which affords plenty of cargo space. The gages are easy to see and the cruse control is the best I have ever used. My LT also has radio controls on the steering wheel which keeps eyes on the road. Good looking and FUN to drive. I highly recommend the Chevrolet Captiva. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Value for the Money cathy valentine , 03/28/2016 LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful This is an all around great buy in the turbo 4 cylinder version. Handles responsively and interior trim is nicely appointed. I tested all of the crossovers and this rides better than a Rav 4 for a lot less money.

SUV Surprise from Chevrolet Mark , 09/10/2018 LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful This model of car was not available in the U.S. on the new car market. I bought my 2013 Captiva LT (in late 2013) as a "new used" from a car dealer with having under 10k miles on it. My wife actually picked it out after driving a few of them. It has most options that I need and is missing a few I would like. It has very comfortable quality front bucket seats. Those seats are quite good on long day trips which is not the norm for other vehicles in that class. It has fold down rear seats (flat) which I like a lot when hauling things. It has an ECO mode for the transmission which helps with fuel economy or if you want more power, it can be disengaged with a touch of a button. It has a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine with a 6 speed automatic transmission. It shifts smoothly. I like the vehicle height for entry and visibility. It is a quiet vehicle. I have a few things that can be slightly annoying however - the power point is inside the console, so it needs to be left open to charge your device - my wife's. If in the back, there is one on the back of the floor console. Overall this has been a great SUV for us. My wife and I both enjoy driving and owning it. UPDATE - 03-2019 - My review hasn't changed much. We did have a small issue with an intake solenoid while my wife was traveling with this SUV. It was repaired at the dealer and she was back on the road with it. It still is a great vehicle for those who want a nice SUV.

Brace yourself Bill , 05/06/2019 LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought mine used with ablot 28000 miles in 2014. Currently I have 125,000 miles on it. About 18 months ago the interior ventilation system stopped working. To it to the dealer about $900.00 warranted (aftermarket) paid about 1/2. About four months ago the timing chain sensor went out. That was about $ 130.00 to fix, the aftermarket warranty was expired. Then the thermostat went out, that was about $ 200.00 (mostly labor. Then about 2 months ago the timing vhane was making noise and that has to be replaced, that was about $ 1,800. Of course at that time the water poumo was also replaced since the these jobs are very labor intensive. Recently the radiator starts leaking another $ 600.00 again very labor intensive, had to disconnect the AC pipes upfront, very labor intensive. I liked the idea of buying American (I guess most of it was made here) but I doubt my next car will be a GM product.