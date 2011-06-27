This model of car was not available in the U.S. on the new car market. I bought my 2013 Captiva LT (in late 2013) as a "new used" from a car dealer with having under 10k miles on it. My wife actually picked it out after driving a few of them. It has most options that I need and is missing a few I would like. It has very comfortable quality front bucket seats. Those seats are quite good on long day trips which is not the norm for other vehicles in that class. It has fold down rear seats (flat) which I like a lot when hauling things. It has an ECO mode for the transmission which helps with fuel economy or if you want more power, it can be disengaged with a touch of a button. It has a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine with a 6 speed automatic transmission. It shifts smoothly. I like the vehicle height for entry and visibility. It is a quiet vehicle. I have a few things that can be slightly annoying however - the power point is inside the console, so it needs to be left open to charge your device - my wife's. If in the back, there is one on the back of the floor console. Overall this has been a great SUV for us. My wife and I both enjoy driving and owning it. UPDATE - 03-2019 - My review hasn't changed much. We did have a small issue with an intake solenoid while my wife was traveling with this SUV. It was repaired at the dealer and she was back on the road with it. It still is a great vehicle for those who want a nice SUV.

