  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Captiva Sport
  4. Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
Chevrolet Captiva Sport for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Range
$6,900 - $7,499
Used Captiva Sport for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport.

5(42%)
4(14%)
3(44%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Value for the Money
cathy valentine,03/28/2016
LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
This is an all around great buy in the turbo 4 cylinder version. Handles responsively and interior trim is nicely appointed. I tested all of the crossovers and this rides better than a Rav 4 for a lot less money.
SUV Surprise from Chevrolet
Mark,09/10/2018
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
This model of car was not available in the U.S. on the new car market. I bought my 2013 Captiva LT (in late 2013) as a "new used" from a car dealer with having under 10k miles on it. My wife actually picked it out after driving a few of them. It has most options that I need and is missing a few I would like. It has very comfortable quality front bucket seats. Those seats are quite good on long day trips which is not the norm for other vehicles in that class. It has fold down rear seats (flat) which I like a lot when hauling things. It has an ECO mode for the transmission which helps with fuel economy or if you want more power, it can be disengaged with a touch of a button. It has a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine with a 6 speed automatic transmission. It shifts smoothly. I like the vehicle height for entry and visibility. It is a quiet vehicle. I have a few things that can be slightly annoying however - the power point is inside the console, so it needs to be left open to charge your device - my wife's. If in the back, there is one on the back of the floor console. Overall this has been a great SUV for us. My wife and I both enjoy driving and owning it. UPDATE - 03-2019 - My review hasn't changed much. We did have a small issue with an intake solenoid while my wife was traveling with this SUV. It was repaired at the dealer and she was back on the road with it. It still is a great vehicle for those who want a nice SUV.
Brace yourself
Bill,05/06/2019
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Bought mine used with ablot 28000 miles in 2014. Currently I have 125,000 miles on it. About 18 months ago the interior ventilation system stopped working. To it to the dealer about $900.00 warranted (aftermarket) paid about 1/2. About four months ago the timing chain sensor went out. That was about $ 130.00 to fix, the aftermarket warranty was expired. Then the thermostat went out, that was about $ 200.00 (mostly labor. Then about 2 months ago the timing vhane was making noise and that has to be replaced, that was about $ 1,800. Of course at that time the water poumo was also replaced since the these jobs are very labor intensive. Recently the radiator starts leaking another $ 600.00 again very labor intensive, had to disconnect the AC pipes upfront, very labor intensive. I liked the idea of buying American (I guess most of it was made here) but I doubt my next car will be a GM product.
Great Car for older people
ChevCaptiva,10/31/2017
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
My grandparents own a FWD Turbo 4 Captiva. It is extremely comfortable to sit in, and the controls are easy to use and understand. Everything is right where you can reach it and the buttons and symbols are large. It is easy to see out of the front and sides, however the rear visibility is terrible and there is no backup assist on ours. Performance is about what you would expect from a 4 cylinder crossover; could use a little more power but isn't going to leave you too frustrated. The engine under hard acceleration sounds like it doesn't want to. The steering is tight but numb. The brakes are excellent but the pedal is very twitchy. Rear cargo space is long but shallow. There really isn't much space at all with the second row unfolded. My main gripe with the car is that the usb port sometimes says that the device being used isn't compatible, even though it could have been playing music for hours. When it does this, you can't use any of the radio functions until you unplug the device. You can't even see the clock. When the radio does work, however, it sounds great and has a Sirius XM option.
See all 7 reviews of the 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
More about the 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport

Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Overview

The Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport is offered in the following submodels: Captiva Sport SUV. Available styles include LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/2LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet is priced between $6,900 and$6,900 with odometer readings between 93986 and93986 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet is priced between $7,499 and$7,499 with odometer readings between 77000 and77000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2013 Captiva Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,900 and mileage as low as 77000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport.

Can't find a used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Captiva Sport for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,743.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,152.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Captiva Sport for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,385.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,011.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Captiva Sport lease specials

Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles