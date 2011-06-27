2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Range
$6,900 - $7,499
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport.
Most helpful consumer reviews
cathy valentine,03/28/2016
LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
This is an all around great buy in the turbo 4 cylinder version. Handles responsively and interior trim is nicely appointed. I tested all of the crossovers and this rides better than a Rav 4 for a lot less money.
Mark,09/10/2018
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
This model of car was not available in the U.S. on the new car market. I bought my 2013 Captiva LT (in late 2013) as a "new used" from a car dealer with having under 10k miles on it. My wife actually picked it out after driving a few of them. It has most options that I need and is missing a few I would like. It has very comfortable quality front bucket seats. Those seats are quite good on long day trips which is not the norm for other vehicles in that class. It has fold down rear seats (flat) which I like a lot when hauling things. It has an ECO mode for the transmission which helps with fuel economy or if you want more power, it can be disengaged with a touch of a button. It has a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine with a 6 speed automatic transmission. It shifts smoothly. I like the vehicle height for entry and visibility. It is a quiet vehicle. I have a few things that can be slightly annoying however - the power point is inside the console, so it needs to be left open to charge your device - my wife's. If in the back, there is one on the back of the floor console. Overall this has been a great SUV for us. My wife and I both enjoy driving and owning it. UPDATE - 03-2019 - My review hasn't changed much. We did have a small issue with an intake solenoid while my wife was traveling with this SUV. It was repaired at the dealer and she was back on the road with it. It still is a great vehicle for those who want a nice SUV.
Bill,05/06/2019
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Bought mine used with ablot 28000 miles in 2014. Currently I have 125,000 miles on it. About 18 months ago the interior ventilation system stopped working. To it to the dealer about $900.00 warranted (aftermarket) paid about 1/2. About four months ago the timing chain sensor went out. That was about $ 130.00 to fix, the aftermarket warranty was expired. Then the thermostat went out, that was about $ 200.00 (mostly labor. Then about 2 months ago the timing vhane was making noise and that has to be replaced, that was about $ 1,800. Of course at that time the water poumo was also replaced since the these jobs are very labor intensive. Recently the radiator starts leaking another $ 600.00 again very labor intensive, had to disconnect the AC pipes upfront, very labor intensive. I liked the idea of buying American (I guess most of it was made here) but I doubt my next car will be a GM product.
ChevCaptiva,10/31/2017
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
My grandparents own a FWD Turbo 4 Captiva. It is extremely comfortable to sit in, and the controls are easy to use and understand. Everything is right where you can reach it and the buttons and symbols are large. It is easy to see out of the front and sides, however the rear visibility is terrible and there is no backup assist on ours. Performance is about what you would expect from a 4 cylinder crossover; could use a little more power but isn't going to leave you too frustrated. The engine under hard acceleration sounds like it doesn't want to. The steering is tight but numb. The brakes are excellent but the pedal is very twitchy. Rear cargo space is long but shallow. There really isn't much space at all with the second row unfolded. My main gripe with the car is that the usb port sometimes says that the device being used isn't compatible, even though it could have been playing music for hours. When it does this, you can't use any of the radio functions until you unplug the device. You can't even see the clock. When the radio does work, however, it sounds great and has a Sirius XM option.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport features & specs
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
Safety
