Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 96,577 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,921
AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas
Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Black; Cloth Seat Trim Cyber Gray Metallic Engine; 2.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) Ls Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Deluxe Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet LS is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Toyota South Austin. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) 4 Cylinder Engine Flex Fuel Capability *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet LS handles with ease. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet: The 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport should be a refreshing alternative in an already-crowded compact crossover market. Eco-conscious consumers will enjoy the efficiency of the 2.4L Ecotec engine, while the available V6 has more than enough power to get the Captiva up to speed quickly. Maximum cargo volume is an impressive 56.4 cubic feet and the vehicle can tow up to 3,500 pounds when properly equipped. Plenty of available options make it easy to outfit the Captiva Sport to suit just about any buyer. Strengths of this model include Proven powertrain, available all-wheel drive, attractive compact crossover design, and standard safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFL2EK0DS517442
Stock: DS517442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 118,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999$1,192 Below Market
Posen Motors - Posen / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK0DS622276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,919 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,300$1,235 Below Market
Northpointe Chevrolet - Seneca / Pennsylvania
blue topaz metallic 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport.Recent Arrival! 20/28 City/Highway MPGLocated Close to the Junction of I-79 & I-80.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK4DS546268
Stock: P1541A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 172,527 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,491
Freedom Chevrolet - San Antonio / Texas
Freedom Chevrolet has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet. This 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet LTZ. This Black Granite Metallic Chevrolet is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet LTZ is a perfect addition to any home. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EKXDS552320
Stock: DS552320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 93,986 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900$1,419 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth. This Chevrolet Captiva Sport also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, OnStar, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, 12v Power Outlet, Compass And Temperature Display, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK5DS642754
Stock: 122470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 85,964 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,999
Gene Messer Kia - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet LT offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. This 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet: The 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport should be a refreshing alternative in an already-crowded compact crossover market. Eco-conscious consumers will enjoy the efficiency of the 2.4L Ecotec engine, while the available V6 has more than enough power to get the Captiva up to speed quickly. Maximum cargo volume is an impressive 56.4 cubic feet and the vehicle can tow up to 3,500 pounds when properly equipped. Plenty of available options make it easy to outfit the Captiva Sport to suit just about any buyer. Interesting features of this model are Proven powertrain, available all-wheel drive, attractive compact crossover design, and standard safety features We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK2DS571065
Stock: DS571065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 114,887 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,484$5,706 Below Market
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
*Equipment* This Chevrolet Captiva Sport features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. The satellite radio system in the vehicle gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport . Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. It shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. The vehicle has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in the vehicle. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This Chevrolet Captiva Sport is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. Front wheel drive on it gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on the Chevrolet Captiva Sport. *Packages* CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: includes leather-appointed seating; (KA1) heated front seats; (VY7) leather-wrapped shift knob; (BTV) remote vehicle start; (UG1) Universal Home Remote and (CE1) Rainsense wipers. SUNROOF: POWER; TILT-SLIDING. WIPERS: RAINSENSE. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. SEATS: HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE. SHIFT KNOB: LEATHER-WRAPPED. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK1DS610907
Stock: 5610907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 107,845 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,500
Sames Kingsville Ford - Kingsville / Texas
Accident Free by AutoCheck, Steering Wheel Controls.2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 6-Speed Automatic 2LS 2LSOdometer is 2110 miles below market average!20/28 City/Highway MPGWant us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2013 Captiva Sport, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you!This vehicle contains the following features and options: Preferred Equipment Group 2LS, 17" x 7" Painted Aluminum (4) Wheels, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK4DS584605
Stock: N00485C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 132,533 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,255$776 Below Market
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Kendall Toyota of Bend is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet LTZ only has 132,533mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Captiva is sold AS IS, an inspection report can be provided. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Off-road or on the street, this Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet LTZ handles with ease. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet: The 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport should be a refreshing alternative in an already-crowded compact crossover market. Eco-conscious consumers will enjoy the efficiency of the 2.4L Ecotec engine, while the available V6 has more than enough power to get the Captiva up to speed quickly. Maximum cargo volume is an impressive 56.4 cubic feet and the vehicle can tow up to 3,500 pounds when properly equipped. Plenty of available options make it easy to outfit the Captiva Sport to suit just about any buyer. This model sets itself apart with Proven powertrain, available all-wheel drive, attractive compact crossover design, and standard safety features
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK9DS613852
Stock: XUZ7601A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 88,671 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,899$877 Below Market
AutoSource Wood Cross - Woods Cross / Utah
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER SEATS**, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SEAT(S), SUNROOF / MOONROOF, XM RADIO.This vehicle has a Clean Title. AutoSource is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.Odometer is 6723 miles below market average!20/28 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EKXDS599752
Stock: TC599752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 87,006 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,988
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ FWD, like new in and out! clean interior, paint well kept, New Tires, Leather Int,Cruise Congtrol, Bluetooth, OnStar, Sunroof, Back UpCamera, , power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK4DS536792
Stock: 2186G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2019
- 62,473 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,855$665 Below Market
John Thornton Buick GMC - Carrollton / Georgia
Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, DEALERSHIP INSPECTED, DRIVER POWER SEAT, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, PLEASE CALL 770-832-9602 TODAY!!!. Thank you for considering this beautiful 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS finished in stunning Arctic Ice with Black w/Cloth Seat Trim.Odometer is 33872 miles below market average!20/28 City/Highway MPGWe are your premier Carrollton, GA Buick and GMC dealership. John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC Inc. Is family owned, and it is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We also proudly serve Douglasville Buick and GMC customers. Whether you're searching for a new or used car near Douglasville or Bremen, researching financing options, or looking for a quick quote on a car, truck, or SUV, the friendly, yet professional staff at our Carrollton Buick dealership is ready to provide you with all the help you need. We are proud to serve Bremen Buick customers. We have served as your premier Buick and GMC dealer for the entire West Georgia area for over 45 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK3DS551322
Stock: LG44A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 68,743 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,990$867 Below Market
Johnny Londoff Chevrolet - Florissant / Missouri
Equipment Protect this vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. The satellite radio system in the Chevrolet Captiva Sport gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This vehicle features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving it. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. Front wheel drive on this unit gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Keep safely connected while in it with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. It projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in the Chevrolet Captiva Sport is easy with the climate control system. This model has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Packages LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EKXDS549966
Stock: T0-1734A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 88,686 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,550$1,039 Below Market
Reynolds Subaru - Lyme / Connecticut
Reynolds' Subaru has been family owned for 6 generations since 1859. We take great pride in our inventory and stand behind the quality of our pre-owned vehicles. Bluetooth, Auto Climate Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Automatic Headlights Multi-Point Inspection, Oil Changed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK9DS578210
Stock: 12604A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 99,488 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,991
Mac Haik Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! LT trim. Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SP... TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration Chevrolet LT with SILVER ICE METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 180 HP at 6700 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed compensated volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack, and Universal Serial Bus (USB) port (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) and E85 capability (180 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft of torque [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD). VISIT US TODAY: At Mac Haik Chevrolet, we believe in customer satisfaction and try to make it our mission that each and every shopper is happy with our service. Our vehicles come with a warranty and an auto-check certified history. Chevrolet drivers in Houston and those near Katy have made the drive to Mac Haik Chevrolet again and again. Visit us now and experience our top-class customer service yourself! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK4DS568541
Stock: P3912A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 85,204 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,377$398 Below Market
Budd Baer Subaru - Washington / Pennsylvania
THIS CAR HAS BEEN SAFETY CERTIFIED. IT HAS PASSED A PA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND THE PA EMISSION TEST. IT ALSO HAS HAD AN OIL AND FILTER CHANGE. IT IS SAFE AND AFFORDABLE. ALL SAFETY RELATED ISSUES HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED AND REPAIRED. IF THERE ARE ANY NON-SAFETY RELATED ISSUES, YOU WILL BE MADE AWARE OF THEM PRIOR TO PURCHASE. OUR GOAL IS TO PROVIDE A SAFE AND AFFORDABLE VEHICLE THAT FITS YOUR BUDGET. Odometer is 17140 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPGBudd Baer "The Honest Dealer" where the price is on the window and the facts are always on the table. Anybody can sell you a car, Budd Baer makes the difference. Located just minutes from Pittsburgh, Wheeling, Uniontown & Morgantown Areas. We serve the Tri-State Area exceeding customer satisfaction everyday! Budd Baer in Washington, PA has the best price and value combination in the marketplace. And best of all, you'll love your no-hassle purchase experience. Over 500 new and used vehicles on our lot! Drive to Budd Baer and find out why people have been buying their vehicles from our family since 1975!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK4DS573724
Stock: 204711A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 136,806 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,427$703 Below Market
Whitaker Buick GMC - Forest Lake / Minnesota
No Accidents On Record, 2.4L 4-Cylinder, Bluetooth, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, 17' x 7' Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels. 20/28 City/Highway MPG 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Silver Ice Metallic Please go to Whitakerauto.com to view the vehicle history on this vehicle. OUR 'BEST PRICE' PRICING STRATEGY FOR OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IS POWERED BY SOME GREAT SOFTWARE THAT INSURES YOU ARE GETTING THE BEST DEALS AROUND FOR THE EQUIPMENT ON THESE VEHICLES! Our inventory changes daily, so if you like this vehicle, please call to verify availability and schedule your appointment for a test-drive. At WHITAKER our name means a 'GREAT DEAL'. Whitaker Buick GMC is proud to serve the Minneapolis Minnesota and surrounding areas including St. Paul, St. Cloud, Duluth, Cambridge, Pine City, Rush City, Chisago, Forest Lake, Isanti, Anoka, Ham Lake, White Bear Lake, Hugo, Osceola, St. Croix Falls, Hinckley and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFL3EK5DS506815
Stock: P3382A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 92,762 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995$759 Below Market
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights:Power Sunroof>>>Jet Black Leather Interior>>>Heated Seats>>>Backup Camera>>>8 - Way Driver Side Power Seat>>>Automatic Start>>>Crystal Claret Tintcoat Paint>>>Convenience Cargo Net>>>Automatic Headlights>>>Fog Lights>>>2 Hitch>>>Auxiliary and USB Input for Mobile Devices>>>Flex Fuel>>>More vehicle options listed below...…...……….....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK6DS615025
Stock: 16066-69
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- 5(50%)
- 4(13%)
- 3(38%)
