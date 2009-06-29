Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice for Sale Near Me

I had 2 Caprices - an ex-cop car and a wagon. Both were equipped with the now- legendary LT1. My Cop car was purchased with 58K on the odo and the only necessary repair during its life was a starter which was cheap and installed in less than a half an hour. Car was bulletproof and with the plethora of bolt-on aftermarket parts was an absolute blast to drive. Engine was flawless and never leaked, missed or failed to start. My wagon, after being beaten for 90K miles road like a Caddy with a simple, $600 overhaul of the entire suspension. My buddy's Caprice has over 220K on it and the valve covers have never been removed. Superb cars that GM should've kept refining.

Read more