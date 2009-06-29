Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice for Sale Near Me
2 listings
- 82,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
- 29,904 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,975
LT1 Fan,06/29/2009
I had 2 Caprices - an ex-cop car and a wagon. Both were equipped with the now- legendary LT1. My Cop car was purchased with 58K on the odo and the only necessary repair during its life was a starter which was cheap and installed in less than a half an hour. Car was bulletproof and with the plethora of bolt-on aftermarket parts was an absolute blast to drive. Engine was flawless and never leaked, missed or failed to start. My wagon, after being beaten for 90K miles road like a Caddy with a simple, $600 overhaul of the entire suspension. My buddy's Caprice has over 220K on it and the valve covers have never been removed. Superb cars that GM should've kept refining.
