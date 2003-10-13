Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice
Shopping for a second car in 2000 I started on Edmunds.com and selected a couple high-value models (good ratings and low price). Then I went to eBay and started bidding - won a '96 Caprice. Fresh out of service with the Saginaw MI PD it has the LT1 and heavy duty everything. Got it with 75,000 on the clock. So far I've put a new A/C unit, replaced two front suspension components and put on new Michelins. It uses no oil and has had zero drivetrain issues. Now at 120,000 miles.
I have the 5.7L LT1 engine in mine. It's a very fast car with smooth-as- silk ride. The odd thing is that it gets 25 mpg even with the performance axle ratio (that's the EPA highway rating too). I know other owners getting 27 mpg. It's funny that Chrysler's new Hemi (same size as the LT1: 5.7L) in the 300C/Magnum (a similar curb weight according to Edmunds) is rated at the same gas mileage (25 mpg highway) even though the Hemi is 10 years newer in design and even uses cylinder deactivation.
I'm a police officer in ME with prior sevice in MA. I never drove a Chevy cruiser until I went to ME. Wow, what a difference from the Ford's! I was so impressed I ordered a 9C1 Caprice in 07/96 and had to go back to MA to do it. This car is fantastic. It rockets off the line, corners like it's on rails, and gets 20mpg on the highway. The only problem I had was the crappy Goodyear Eagle RSA tires which were replaced. I love this car. I only drive it in the summer now, and am going to give it to my daughter as her first car, and the Cops can chase her around. Why GM discontinued the Caprice/Impala SS is beyond me. This car is a true classic and will be a collectors car I'm sure.
My 3rd Caprice. This car has 30000 miles. Just did 3000 mile road trip to Alaska with no problems. Best MPG was 26 mpg at 60-65 mph. Worst mpg was 17mpg at 8-100mph. Too Bad GM doesn't make a full size rear drive car anymore.
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|2 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1996 Chevrolet Caprice is the 1996 Chevrolet Caprice 4dr Sedan.
The Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice is offered in the following submodels: Caprice Sedan, Caprice Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Chevrolet Caprice for sale near.
