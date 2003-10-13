  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Caprice

Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice

1996 Chevrolet Caprice 4 Dr STD Sedan
(16)

Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice

Edmunds' Expert Review

What to expect

Vehicle overview

Chevy's behemoth Caprice Classic is quite a competent car, which explains its popularity in police and taxi fleets. It carries plenty of passengers and cargo, and handles surprisingly well for a vehicle regularly nicknamed Shamu, after the famous Sea World whale. Essentially, the Caprice's optional 5.7-liter V8 is the same engine that propels the fantastic Impala SS sport sedan (though in slightly different tune), and combined with the optional sport suspension, the Caprice moves with amazing alacrity.

However, the frumpy Caprice has never been very successful with the buying public, mostly due to its heavy-handed styling. Modifications since the current car's 1991 debut include revised rear wheel wells, restyled tail lamps, and the dog-leg rear quarter window treatment from the sportier Impala SS. Wagon models haven't changed one whit. Overall, the styling improvements haven't improved the Caprice, which we kind of liked as a pseudo-Hudson.

Inside, the Caprice looks like a taxi. A wide, flat bench seat and expansive, slab-like dashboard greet and seat six passengers in comfort. With the optional V8, sport suspension and wide tires mounted on alloy wheels, the Caprice offers good performance value in a traditional full-size sedan or wagon

We prefer the understated, muscular look of the Impala SS, but for buyers who need interior acreage, lots of chrome and miss the good old horsepower-infused days of the '60s and '70s, the Caprice Classic ought to fit the bill. Better hurry though, GM is dropping the Caprice so that more profitable, and popular, sport utility vehicles can be built in its Arlington, Texas plant. After a short 1996 model run, the Caprice will be gone from Chevy showrooms.

1996 Highlights

No changes as Caprice enters final year of production.
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Caprice lease offers
1996 Chevrolet Caprice price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet Caprice.

5 star reviews: 81%
4 star reviews: 19%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 16 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • spaciousness
  • ride quality
  • acceleration
  • towing
  • comfort
  • driving experience
  • oil
  • dashboard
  • road noise
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • engine
  • value
  • handling & steering
  • climate control
  • maintenance & parts
  • emission system
  • interior
  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.375 out of 5 stars, ex-Police LT1 off eBay
Anonymous Coward,

Shopping for a second car in 2000 I started on Edmunds.com and selected a couple high-value models (good ratings and low price). Then I went to eBay and started bidding - won a '96 Caprice. Fresh out of service with the Saginaw MI PD it has the LT1 and heavy duty everything. Got it with 75,000 on the clock. So far I've put a new A/C unit, replaced two front suspension components and put on new Michelins. It uses no oil and has had zero drivetrain issues. Now at 120,000 miles.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Tell me again why GM discontinued these?
Z28_Sedan,

I have the 5.7L LT1 engine in mine. It's a very fast car with smooth-as- silk ride. The odd thing is that it gets 25 mpg even with the performance axle ratio (that's the EPA highway rating too). I know other owners getting 27 mpg. It's funny that Chrysler's new Hemi (same size as the LT1: 5.7L) in the 300C/Magnum (a similar curb weight according to Edmunds) is rated at the same gas mileage (25 mpg highway) even though the Hemi is 10 years newer in design and even uses cylinder deactivation.

5 out of 5 stars, The Best Car I've Ever Owned!
Mr Moose from Maine,

I'm a police officer in ME with prior sevice in MA. I never drove a Chevy cruiser until I went to ME. Wow, what a difference from the Ford's! I was so impressed I ordered a 9C1 Caprice in 07/96 and had to go back to MA to do it. This car is fantastic. It rockets off the line, corners like it's on rails, and gets 20mpg on the highway. The only problem I had was the crappy Goodyear Eagle RSA tires which were replaced. I love this car. I only drive it in the summer now, and am going to give it to my daughter as her first car, and the Cops can chase her around. Why GM discontinued the Caprice/Impala SS is beyond me. This car is a true classic and will be a collectors car I'm sure.

4.125 out of 5 stars, Great older car
retirednak,

My 3rd Caprice. This car has 30000 miles. Just did 3000 mile road trip to Alaska with no problems. Best MPG was 26 mpg at 60-65 mph. Worst mpg was 17mpg at 8-100mph. Too Bad GM doesn't make a full size rear drive car anymore.

Write a review

See all 16 reviews

Used Years for Chevrolet Caprice
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger2 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Chevrolet Caprice for sale
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Caprice a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1996 Caprice both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Caprice fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Caprice gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Caprice has 20.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Caprice. Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Caprice reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Caprice is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Caprice. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Caprice's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1996 Chevrolet Caprice a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1996 Chevrolet Caprice is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1996 Caprice is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice?

The least-expensive 1996 Chevrolet Caprice is the 1996 Chevrolet Caprice 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Chevrolet Caprice?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Caprice, the next question is, which Caprice model is right for you? Caprice variants include 4dr Sedan. For a full list of Caprice models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1996 Chevrolet Caprice

    Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice Overview

    The Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice is offered in the following submodels: Caprice Sedan, Caprice Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1996 Chevrolet Caprice?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1996 Chevrolet Caprice and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1996 Caprice 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1996 Caprice.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1996 Chevrolet Caprice and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1996 Caprice featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1996 Chevrolet Caprice?

    Which 1996 Chevrolet Caprices are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Chevrolet Caprice for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1996 Chevrolet Caprice.

    Can't find a new 1996 Chevrolet Caprices you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chevrolet Caprice for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,419.

    Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,955.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Chevrolet lease specials

    Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider