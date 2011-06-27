Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,353
|$3,539
|$4,198
|Clean
|$2,088
|$3,146
|$3,731
|Average
|$1,557
|$2,362
|$2,797
|Rough
|$1,026
|$1,577
|$1,862
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,743
|$2,823
|$3,419
|Clean
|$1,547
|$2,510
|$3,039
|Average
|$1,153
|$1,884
|$2,278
|Rough
|$760
|$1,258
|$1,517
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,605
|$3,721
|$4,343
|Clean
|$2,311
|$3,308
|$3,860
|Average
|$1,723
|$2,483
|$2,893
|Rough
|$1,135
|$1,658
|$1,927
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,715
|$10,499
|$12,593
|Clean
|$5,957
|$9,335
|$11,192
|Average
|$4,442
|$7,007
|$8,389
|Rough
|$2,927
|$4,679
|$5,587