Estimated values
2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,577
|$7,014
|$8,480
|Clean
|$4,307
|$6,591
|$7,955
|Average
|$3,768
|$5,744
|$6,905
|Rough
|$3,229
|$4,898
|$5,855
Estimated values
2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,961
|$6,070
|$7,338
|Clean
|$3,728
|$5,703
|$6,884
|Average
|$3,261
|$4,971
|$5,975
|Rough
|$2,795
|$4,238
|$5,066
Estimated values
2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,814
|$5,845
|$7,066
|Clean
|$3,589
|$5,492
|$6,629
|Average
|$3,140
|$4,787
|$5,754
|Rough
|$2,691
|$4,081
|$4,879
Estimated values
2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,454
|$6,825
|$8,252
|Clean
|$4,192
|$6,413
|$7,741
|Average
|$3,667
|$5,590
|$6,719
|Rough
|$3,143
|$4,766
|$5,697
Estimated values
2009 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,615
|$5,539
|$6,697
|Clean
|$3,402
|$5,205
|$6,283
|Average
|$2,976
|$4,536
|$5,453
|Rough
|$2,551
|$3,868
|$4,624
Estimated values
2009 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,742
|$5,732
|$6,931
|Clean
|$3,521
|$5,387
|$6,502
|Average
|$3,081
|$4,695
|$5,644
|Rough
|$2,640
|$4,003
|$4,786