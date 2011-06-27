Estimated values
1994 Mazda MX-3 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,259
|$1,639
|Clean
|$489
|$1,115
|$1,452
|Average
|$359
|$827
|$1,078
|Rough
|$230
|$539
|$705
Estimated values
1994 Mazda MX-3 GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,259
|$1,639
|Clean
|$489
|$1,115
|$1,452
|Average
|$359
|$827
|$1,078
|Rough
|$230
|$539
|$705