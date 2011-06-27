Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,468
|$31,960
|$35,008
|Clean
|$29,065
|$31,521
|$34,525
|Average
|$28,261
|$30,645
|$33,559
|Rough
|$27,457
|$29,768
|$32,593
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,163
|$30,545
|$33,459
|Clean
|$27,778
|$30,126
|$32,997
|Average
|$27,010
|$29,288
|$32,074
|Rough
|$26,241
|$28,450
|$31,150
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-9 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,339
|$40,498
|$44,361
|Clean
|$36,830
|$39,943
|$43,749
|Average
|$35,810
|$38,832
|$42,525
|Rough
|$34,791
|$37,721
|$41,300
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,224
|$38,202
|$41,847
|Clean
|$34,743
|$37,678
|$41,270
|Average
|$33,781
|$36,631
|$40,115
|Rough
|$32,820
|$35,583
|$38,960
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,821
|$33,428
|$36,617
|Clean
|$30,400
|$32,969
|$36,112
|Average
|$29,559
|$32,052
|$35,101
|Rough
|$28,718
|$31,136
|$34,091
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,154
|$37,043
|$40,577
|Clean
|$33,688
|$36,535
|$40,017
|Average
|$32,755
|$35,519
|$38,897
|Rough
|$31,823
|$34,503
|$37,777
Estimated values
2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,362
|$31,845
|$34,882
|Clean
|$28,961
|$31,408
|$34,401
|Average
|$28,159
|$30,535
|$33,438
|Rough
|$27,358
|$29,661
|$32,476