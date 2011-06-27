Estimated values
2005 Mazda RX-8 Manual 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,629
|$4,138
|$5,003
|Clean
|$2,379
|$3,751
|$4,525
|Average
|$1,879
|$2,978
|$3,570
|Rough
|$1,379
|$2,205
|$2,615
Estimated values
2005 Mazda RX-8 Automatic Shinka Special Edition 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,973
|$4,331
|$5,116
|Clean
|$2,690
|$3,926
|$4,628
|Average
|$2,125
|$3,117
|$3,651
|Rough
|$1,559
|$2,307
|$2,674
Estimated values
2005 Mazda RX-8 Manual Shinka Special Edition 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,045
|$4,425
|$5,225
|Clean
|$2,756
|$4,012
|$4,726
|Average
|$2,176
|$3,185
|$3,729
|Rough
|$1,597
|$2,358
|$2,731
Estimated values
2005 Mazda RX-8 Automatic 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,674
|$4,109
|$4,935
|Clean
|$2,419
|$3,725
|$4,464
|Average
|$1,911
|$2,957
|$3,522
|Rough
|$1,402
|$2,189
|$2,580