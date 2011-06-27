Estimated values
2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 02/02 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,371
|$3,111
|$3,536
|Clean
|$2,111
|$2,775
|$3,150
|Average
|$1,590
|$2,102
|$2,378
|Rough
|$1,070
|$1,429
|$1,606
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,277
|$3,129
|$3,614
|Clean
|$2,027
|$2,790
|$3,219
|Average
|$1,527
|$2,114
|$2,430
|Rough
|$1,027
|$1,437
|$1,641