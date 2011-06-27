Estimated values
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,730
|$22,235
|$23,952
|Clean
|$20,315
|$21,779
|$23,444
|Average
|$19,486
|$20,868
|$22,428
|Rough
|$18,657
|$19,957
|$21,412
Estimated values
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,555
|$22,281
|$24,249
|Clean
|$20,144
|$21,824
|$23,734
|Average
|$19,321
|$20,911
|$22,705
|Rough
|$18,499
|$19,998
|$21,677
Estimated values
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,553
|$19,197
|$21,072
|Clean
|$17,202
|$18,804
|$20,625
|Average
|$16,500
|$18,018
|$19,731
|Rough
|$15,798
|$17,231
|$18,837
Estimated values
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,851
|$22,584
|$24,559
|Clean
|$20,434
|$22,121
|$24,038
|Average
|$19,600
|$21,196
|$22,996
|Rough
|$18,765
|$20,270
|$21,954
Estimated values
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,574
|$23,322
|$25,316
|Clean
|$21,143
|$22,844
|$24,779
|Average
|$20,280
|$21,889
|$23,705
|Rough
|$19,417
|$20,933
|$22,631
Estimated values
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,494
|$20,151
|$22,040
|Clean
|$18,124
|$19,738
|$21,572
|Average
|$17,384
|$18,913
|$20,637
|Rough
|$16,644
|$18,087
|$19,702