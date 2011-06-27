Estimated values
1990 Mazda 626 LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,432
|$1,868
|Clean
|$553
|$1,263
|$1,647
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$250
|$586
|$764
Estimated values
1990 Mazda 626 DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Estimated values
1990 Mazda 626 LX 4dr Hatchback with no options
Estimated values
1990 Mazda 626 GT Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
