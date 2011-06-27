Estimated values
2007 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,152
|$4,909
|$5,885
|Clean
|$2,921
|$4,543
|$5,436
|Average
|$2,460
|$3,811
|$4,539
|Rough
|$1,999
|$3,079
|$3,642
Estimated values
2007 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 SE 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,167
|$3,399
|$3,537
|Clean
|$2,936
|$3,145
|$3,268
|Average
|$2,472
|$2,639
|$2,728
|Rough
|$2,008
|$2,132
|$2,189
Estimated values
2007 Mazda B-Series Truck B3000 Dual Sport 4dr Cab Plus 4 SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,406
|$6,565
|$7,767
|Clean
|$4,083
|$6,076
|$7,175
|Average
|$3,438
|$5,097
|$5,991
|Rough
|$2,794
|$4,118
|$4,807
Estimated values
2007 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,568
|$7,719
|$8,919
|Clean
|$5,161
|$7,143
|$8,239
|Average
|$4,346
|$5,993
|$6,879
|Rough
|$3,531
|$4,842
|$5,520
Estimated values
2007 Mazda B-Series Truck B3000 Dual Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,054
|$6,084
|$7,213
|Clean
|$3,758
|$5,631
|$6,663
|Average
|$3,164
|$4,724
|$5,564
|Rough
|$2,571
|$3,816
|$4,464
Estimated values
2007 Mazda B-Series Truck B3000 4dr Cab Plus 4 SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,927
|$5,909
|$7,011
|Clean
|$3,640
|$5,469
|$6,477
|Average
|$3,065
|$4,588
|$5,408
|Rough
|$2,490
|$3,707
|$4,339