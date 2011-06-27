  1. Home
2001 Mazda Tribute Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute DX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,801$3,423$4,264
Clean$1,616$3,071$3,833
Average$1,246$2,366$2,969
Rough$875$1,661$2,106
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute ES-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,415$2,453$2,989
Clean$1,269$2,200$2,687
Average$978$1,695$2,082
Rough$688$1,190$1,477
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute DX-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,777$3,081$3,755
Clean$1,594$2,764$3,375
Average$1,229$2,129$2,615
Rough$864$1,495$1,855
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute ES-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,830$3,397$4,208
Clean$1,642$3,047$3,782
Average$1,266$2,347$2,930
Rough$889$1,648$2,079
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,479$2,647$3,251
Clean$1,327$2,375$2,922
Average$1,023$1,830$2,264
Rough$719$1,284$1,606
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute DX-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,113$1,820$2,184
Clean$999$1,632$1,963
Average$770$1,258$1,521
Rough$541$883$1,079
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,809$3,694$4,673
Clean$1,623$3,313$4,200
Average$1,251$2,553$3,254
Rough$879$1,792$2,308
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute DX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,695$3,426$4,325
Clean$1,521$3,073$3,887
Average$1,172$2,367$3,012
Rough$824$1,662$2,136
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Mazda Tribute on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Mazda Tribute with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,521 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,073 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda Tribute is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Mazda Tribute with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,521 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,073 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Mazda Tribute, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Mazda Tribute with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,521 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,073 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Mazda Tribute. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Mazda Tribute and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Mazda Tribute ranges from $824 to $4,325, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Mazda Tribute is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.