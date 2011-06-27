Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute DX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,801
|$3,423
|$4,264
|Clean
|$1,616
|$3,071
|$3,833
|Average
|$1,246
|$2,366
|$2,969
|Rough
|$875
|$1,661
|$2,106
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute ES-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$2,453
|$2,989
|Clean
|$1,269
|$2,200
|$2,687
|Average
|$978
|$1,695
|$2,082
|Rough
|$688
|$1,190
|$1,477
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute DX-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,777
|$3,081
|$3,755
|Clean
|$1,594
|$2,764
|$3,375
|Average
|$1,229
|$2,129
|$2,615
|Rough
|$864
|$1,495
|$1,855
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute ES-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,830
|$3,397
|$4,208
|Clean
|$1,642
|$3,047
|$3,782
|Average
|$1,266
|$2,347
|$2,930
|Rough
|$889
|$1,648
|$2,079
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,479
|$2,647
|$3,251
|Clean
|$1,327
|$2,375
|$2,922
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,830
|$2,264
|Rough
|$719
|$1,284
|$1,606
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute DX-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,113
|$1,820
|$2,184
|Clean
|$999
|$1,632
|$1,963
|Average
|$770
|$1,258
|$1,521
|Rough
|$541
|$883
|$1,079
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,809
|$3,694
|$4,673
|Clean
|$1,623
|$3,313
|$4,200
|Average
|$1,251
|$2,553
|$3,254
|Rough
|$879
|$1,792
|$2,308
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Tribute DX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,695
|$3,426
|$4,325
|Clean
|$1,521
|$3,073
|$3,887
|Average
|$1,172
|$2,367
|$3,012
|Rough
|$824
|$1,662
|$2,136