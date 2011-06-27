Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,927
|$3,937
|$4,991
|Clean
|$1,733
|$3,541
|$4,494
|Average
|$1,346
|$2,747
|$3,501
|Rough
|$959
|$1,953
|$2,508
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute DX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,820
|$3,461
|$4,321
|Clean
|$1,637
|$3,112
|$3,891
|Average
|$1,272
|$2,415
|$3,031
|Rough
|$906
|$1,717
|$2,171
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,575
|$2,821
|$3,472
|Clean
|$1,416
|$2,537
|$3,127
|Average
|$1,100
|$1,968
|$2,436
|Rough
|$784
|$1,400
|$1,745
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute ES-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,449
|$2,487
|$3,029
|Clean
|$1,304
|$2,237
|$2,728
|Average
|$1,013
|$1,735
|$2,125
|Rough
|$722
|$1,234
|$1,522
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute DX-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,331
|$4,916
|$6,272
|Clean
|$2,097
|$4,421
|$5,648
|Average
|$1,629
|$3,430
|$4,400
|Rough
|$1,161
|$2,439
|$3,152
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute DX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,713
|$3,464
|$4,382
|Clean
|$1,541
|$3,115
|$3,946
|Average
|$1,197
|$2,416
|$3,074
|Rough
|$853
|$1,718
|$2,202
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute DX-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,141
|$5,666
|$5,912
|Clean
|$4,625
|$5,095
|$5,324
|Average
|$3,592
|$3,953
|$4,148
|Rough
|$2,560
|$2,811
|$2,971
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute ES-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,849
|$3,435
|$4,264
|Clean
|$1,663
|$3,089
|$3,840
|Average
|$1,292
|$2,396
|$2,991
|Rough
|$921
|$1,704
|$2,143