Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,927$3,937$4,991
Clean$1,733$3,541$4,494
Average$1,346$2,747$3,501
Rough$959$1,953$2,508
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute DX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,820$3,461$4,321
Clean$1,637$3,112$3,891
Average$1,272$2,415$3,031
Rough$906$1,717$2,171
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,575$2,821$3,472
Clean$1,416$2,537$3,127
Average$1,100$1,968$2,436
Rough$784$1,400$1,745
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute ES-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,449$2,487$3,029
Clean$1,304$2,237$2,728
Average$1,013$1,735$2,125
Rough$722$1,234$1,522
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute DX-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,331$4,916$6,272
Clean$2,097$4,421$5,648
Average$1,629$3,430$4,400
Rough$1,161$2,439$3,152
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute DX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,713$3,464$4,382
Clean$1,541$3,115$3,946
Average$1,197$2,416$3,074
Rough$853$1,718$2,202
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute DX-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,141$5,666$5,912
Clean$4,625$5,095$5,324
Average$3,592$3,953$4,148
Rough$2,560$2,811$2,971
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Tribute ES-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,849$3,435$4,264
Clean$1,663$3,089$3,840
Average$1,292$2,396$2,991
Rough$921$1,704$2,143
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Mazda Tribute on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Mazda Tribute with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,637 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,112 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda Tribute is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Mazda Tribute with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,637 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,112 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Mazda Tribute, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Mazda Tribute with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,637 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,112 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Mazda Tribute. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Mazda Tribute and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Mazda Tribute ranges from $906 to $4,321, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Mazda Tribute is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.