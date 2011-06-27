Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$2,003
|$2,340
|Clean
|$1,210
|$1,806
|$2,114
|Average
|$946
|$1,411
|$1,662
|Rough
|$682
|$1,016
|$1,210
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,507
|$2,408
|$2,869
|Clean
|$1,359
|$2,171
|$2,592
|Average
|$1,062
|$1,696
|$2,038
|Rough
|$766
|$1,221
|$1,483
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,349
|$2,176
|$2,599
|Clean
|$1,216
|$1,962
|$2,348
|Average
|$951
|$1,533
|$1,846
|Rough
|$685
|$1,103
|$1,344
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer Xtreme 2dr 2WD SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,265
|$1,868
|$2,175
|Clean
|$1,141
|$1,684
|$1,965
|Average
|$892
|$1,315
|$1,544
|Rough
|$643
|$947
|$1,124
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LT 2WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,307
|$1,903
|$2,205
|Clean
|$1,178
|$1,715
|$1,992
|Average
|$921
|$1,340
|$1,566
|Rough
|$664
|$965
|$1,140
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer TrailBlazer 4WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,948
|$3,092
|$3,677
|Clean
|$1,757
|$2,787
|$3,321
|Average
|$1,373
|$2,177
|$2,611
|Rough
|$990
|$1,568
|$1,901
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer TrailBlazer 2WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,817
|$2,902
|$3,457
|Clean
|$1,638
|$2,616
|$3,123
|Average
|$1,280
|$2,044
|$2,455
|Rough
|$923
|$1,471
|$1,787
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,423
|$2,200
|$2,597
|Clean
|$1,283
|$1,983
|$2,346
|Average
|$1,003
|$1,550
|$1,844
|Rough
|$723
|$1,116
|$1,342
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,238
|$1,903
|$2,243
|Clean
|$1,116
|$1,715
|$2,026
|Average
|$872
|$1,340
|$1,593
|Rough
|$629
|$965
|$1,160