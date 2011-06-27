  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,342$2,003$2,340
Clean$1,210$1,806$2,114
Average$946$1,411$1,662
Rough$682$1,016$1,210
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,507$2,408$2,869
Clean$1,359$2,171$2,592
Average$1,062$1,696$2,038
Rough$766$1,221$1,483
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,349$2,176$2,599
Clean$1,216$1,962$2,348
Average$951$1,533$1,846
Rough$685$1,103$1,344
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer Xtreme 2dr 2WD SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,265$1,868$2,175
Clean$1,141$1,684$1,965
Average$892$1,315$1,544
Rough$643$947$1,124
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LT 2WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,307$1,903$2,205
Clean$1,178$1,715$1,992
Average$921$1,340$1,566
Rough$664$965$1,140
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer TrailBlazer 4WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,948$3,092$3,677
Clean$1,757$2,787$3,321
Average$1,373$2,177$2,611
Rough$990$1,568$1,901
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer TrailBlazer 2WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,817$2,902$3,457
Clean$1,638$2,616$3,123
Average$1,280$2,044$2,455
Rough$923$1,471$1,787
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,423$2,200$2,597
Clean$1,283$1,983$2,346
Average$1,003$1,550$1,844
Rough$723$1,116$1,342
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,238$1,903$2,243
Clean$1,116$1,715$2,026
Average$872$1,340$1,593
Rough$629$965$1,160
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Chevrolet Blazer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,116 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,715 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Blazer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,116 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,715 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,116 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,715 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Chevrolet Blazer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Chevrolet Blazer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer ranges from $629 to $2,243, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Chevrolet Blazer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.