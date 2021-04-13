Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for April 2021

Save on monthly payments or get cash back

We're focusing on deals on widely available 2021 models in the month of April, but we're just scratching the surface. You might still see heavy incentives on remaining 2020 inventory right now across automakers, but that inventory is running dry and vehicles could be hard to find in your area. Head to our car deals home page to find all the currently available incentives, or check out our $199 lease deals roundup for this month's most affordable lease offers.

Remember that not everyone will qualify for every offer and not all offers are available in every state. Contact your local dealer to find out more.

2021 Buick Enclave

Buick is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months, plus $3,100 in customer cash, on the 2021 Enclave. It's a well-rounded three-row SUV with plenty of power and space. The Enclave is worth a look if you fancy a quiet and comfortable ride that's easy to wheel around town. Read more about the 2021 Enclave

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevrolet is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months, plus $7,000 in customer cash, on the 2021 Bolt EV. The Chevrolet Bolt is a solid electric vehicle, especially with its 259 miles of range. It solves many of the qualms that people have traditionally held about buying an EV. A spacious interior and fun-to-drive dynamics are bonuses. Read more about the 2021 Bolt EV

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months, plus up to $2,500 in customer cash, on the 2021 Pacifica. The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica has a little SUV-envy in its exterior design, but it hasn't forgotten what makes a minivan great. With new features and expanded availability of all-wheel drive in a lineup that already benefits from a hybrid powertrain option, the Pacifica is a solid minivan choice for anyone. Read more about the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

2021 Genesis G70

Genesis is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months on the G70. This small sport sedan captures some of the performance-based magic historically associated with the BMW 3 Series. The tight back seat keeps it from being a good pick for a family car, but the G70 remains a strong choice for an entry-level luxury car. Read more about the 2021 G70

2021 Honda Ridgeline

Honda is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the Ridgeline. The Honda Ridgeline has been our top-ranked midsize pickup truck for a while now. No other truck in the class can match its smooth ride, innovative storage options, and quiet and comfortable interior. It also has enough towing, hauling and off-roading capability to handle the majority of work or recreational tasks you'll want to use it for. Read more about the 2021 Ridgeline

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the compact Elantra sedan. The redesigned Elantra stands out with its high fuel economy, impressive technology and safety features, and roomy cabin. It's also comfortable and strong on value. Read more about the 2021 Elantra

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or up to $1,500 in customer cash on the compact Tucson. The Hyundai Tucson's mix of value, ease of use, comfort and inherent practicality make it a strong choice in this class. Read more about the 2021 Tucson

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Jeep is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months or up to $1,250 in customer cash on the compact Cherokee. The latest Jeep Cherokee ditches its nontraditional styling for a more familial Grand Cherokee Light design. The V6 is still an option, but there's a hot turbocharged 2.0-liter engine as well. In proper Jeep fashion, the Cherokee remains one of the most capable compact SUVs in the segment. Read more about the 2021 Cherokee

2021 Kia Sedona

Kia is offering 0% APR for up to 66 months or up to $3,000 cash back on the Sedona minivan. The Sedona has one of the most intuitive infotainment systems around and boasts SUV-like styling and a comfortable, well-built interior. Its list of standard and available features is also notably long. Read more about the 2021 Kia Sedona

2021 Kia Soul

Kia is offering 0% APR for up to 66 months or up to $2,000 cash back on the Soul. The Kia Soul has a lot going for it. Its boxy shape gives it a seriously roomy passenger cabin and cargo area. It's also fun to drive, with above-average handling abilities and an intuitive CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission). Read more about the 2021 Kia Soul

2021 Lexus RX 350

Lexus is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or up to $2,500 customer cash on the midsize RX 350 SUV. This version of the RX 350 is quiet and comfortable, and it offers a lot of features for less money than much of the competition. There's also a fuel-efficient RX 450h hybrid version and longer RX 350L that uses the extra space to fit a third row of seating. Read more about the 2021 RX 350

2021 Ram 1500

Ram is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months and a cash allowance of up to $3,000 on some versions of the Ram 1500, one of Edmunds' top-rated trucks. The Ram 1500's coil-spring rear suspension is a unique feature in the segment, giving it a smooth ride without compromising hauling or towing capacity. Read more about the 2021 Ram 1500

2020 Toyota Corolla

Toyota is offering 0% APR for up to 6 months on the 2021 Corolla. The Toyota Corolla is a smart pick in the small sedan class. We give it high marks for its smooth ride comfort, high-quality interior, and comprehensive list of advanced safety features. Read more about the 2021 Corolla

Ronald Montoyaby

As a senior consumer advice editor, Ron helps shoppers navigate car buying. He has plenty of firsthand knowledge since he buys and sells the cars in the Edmunds long-term test fleet. Twitter

