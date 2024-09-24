My NFL Fantasy Lineup as Cars, Week 3: Always Check the Schedule

Proper preparation prevents poor performance. As someone with ADHD, this little mantra helps me make sure I don't forget anything while my brain reorders itself every 10 seconds. Evidently, the mantra got lost in the shuffle when I set my NFL Fantasy lineup for Week 3. Things could be better in the Edmunds Fantasy Garage this week, especially coming off my first Dub of the season last week. On top of the narrow loss, I have only myself to blame for not checking the schedule and reading the lineups — but we're going to keep on keeping on for now, doing the same thing we do here every week: likening my NFL fantasy lineup to a fantasy garage.

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati QB): Porsche 911