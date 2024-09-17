Edmunds NFL Fantasy Garage Week 2: Ye of Little Faith

The Bengals' Evan McPherson continues to earn his spot: He made four of his four regular attempts and half of his extra-point attempts. It wasn't enough to stave off the Chiefs, but it was enough to net me 16 points, keeping me in the running for the win leading into Monday night. He vastly outperformed his previous Week 1 total (6 points), and the updated performance was a real difference-maker, just like it is in the Audi RS 6 Avant Performance. For 2024 the Audi saw a big bump from 591 horsepower to 621 hp, more robust suspension, and sharper handling — it makes all the difference in the world.

Week 3 looks to be another rough matchup. However, my opponent has Isiah Pacheco, who is almost certainly headed for injured reserve. I've got some messes of my own to clean up too, with Deebo down and White still questionable, I need to hit the waivers and plug some holes. Hopefully swapping Christian Kirk (bench) for Rashid Shaheed can fix my wide receiver issue, and dropping Tyjae Spears for Zack Moss, who lines up against the pitiful Commanders, will stop the bleeding. I'll also snag the Buccaneers D, betting on the Broncos' continued poor performance. I feel guilty, but if anything, it'll be a mark of pride to beat my home team's real-life NFL record with my fantasy franchise.