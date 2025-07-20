Toyota Tacoma XtraCab Cargo Test: How Much Luggage Fits in the Truck?

No, I'm not about to see if six suitcases can fit in the 6-foot bed of a Toyota Tacoma. Instead, I'm turning my attention inside, as the Tacoma in question is an XtraCab or, in generic terms, the extended cab. Not so long ago, small trucks like the Tacoma didn't even offer proper four-door crew cabs. Extended cabs were the norm, with either three-person bench seats up front should you need to carry more than two people, or quite unpleasantly, tiny jump seats. Once upon a time, I hitched a ride with my friend and his girlfriend in his Mazda B3000 (aka Ford Ranger). She was stowed on the jump seat that dropped down from the side of the quarter panel. They weren't together long after that.

While I knew that today's Toyota Tacoma XtraCab didn't have rear seats of any kind, I did not know what was actually back there. Was it just floor, as in the old Ranger? Admittedly, this was the first extended-cab compact/midsize truck I've been in since my friend's B3000 ... and I've been testing cars for nearly 20 years. This is a rare opportunity, then, and considering how few trim levels are available with the XtraCab (SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner), this is a fairly rare truck, too. Let's see what's back there.