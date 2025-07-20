Toyota Tacoma XtraCab Cargo Test: How Much Luggage Fits in the Truck?

What's behind the extended-cab Tacoma's front seats?

Toyota Tacoma Xtracab with six suitcases
  • The Toyota Tacoma is one of only two midsize trucks offered with an extended-cab body style.
  • Toyota puts a storage area with multiple bins in place of back seats.
  • Our real-world test shows how much stuff can fit back there.

No, I'm not about to see if six suitcases can fit in the 6-foot bed of a Toyota Tacoma. Instead, I'm turning my attention inside, as the Tacoma in question is an XtraCab or, in generic terms, the extended cab. Not so long ago, small trucks like the Tacoma didn't even offer proper four-door crew cabs. Extended cabs were the norm, with either three-person bench seats up front should you need to carry more than two people, or quite unpleasantly, tiny jump seats. Once upon a time, I hitched a ride with my friend and his girlfriend in his Mazda B3000 (aka Ford Ranger). She was stowed on the jump seat that dropped down from the side of the quarter panel. They weren't together long after that. 

While I knew that today's Toyota Tacoma XtraCab didn't have rear seats of any kind, I did not know what was actually back there. Was it just floor, as in the old Ranger? Admittedly, this was the first extended-cab compact/midsize truck I've been in since my friend's B3000 ... and I've been testing cars for nearly 20 years. This is a rare opportunity, then, and considering how few trim levels are available with the XtraCab (SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner), this is a fairly rare truck, too. Let's see what's back there. 

Toyota Tacoma Xtracab rear storage area

OK, this is interesting. It's definitely not just open floor. Instead, the area is festooned with bins, which I'll take a closer look at below. 

To access this area, you can slide the seat forward, as in any two-door vehicle with a back seat. Alternatively, the PreRunner comes standard with a fold-flat passenger seat that grants easier access. It's optional on the SR and SR5.

Toyota Tacoma Xtracab passenger side rear bin

The floor is split 60/40, at least with the lockable bin. The larger portion is lower, which means the bin below is only deep enough for some tire repair items. 

Toyota Tacoma XtraCab lockable rear bin

This is the lockable bin. None of my bags fit in here, but I could fit a child's bike helmet, the passenger seat head restraint and the truck's front license plate bracket. 

Toyota Tacoma Xtracab quarter panel bin

Instead of jump seats that'll cause your girlfriend to dump you, the Tacoma has sizable cubbies on each side of the cab. 

Toyota Tacoma XtraCab drop down floor

Scroll up for a second to see the full image of the rear cab area. See that full-width piece of metal trim? That's actually a handle that pulls the entire panel downward. Doing so gives you what you see above. 

This isn't a particularly useful storage area unless you think storing pizzas vertically is a good idea. Really, though, the more functional element here is the drop-down door/lid/gate/panel itself. Remember how the 60/40-split floor is not level? Well, dropping this down provides a full-width flat surface while freeing up some depth to the overall area. 

I did not use it while testing, however, as the total volume was still better with the panel raised. 

OK, let's get to the luggage boilerplate information. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-ons: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.

Toyota Tacoma XtraCab with six suitcases inside

This is all of the bags in the back of the XtraCab. The seats and headrests were keeping the bags from flying forward, but I couldn't put anything up high in the middle since it would absolutely fly forward.

But, as you might guess, front seat placement is directly tied to how much you can fit back there. As such, I would eventually perform two tests. 

Both had the passenger seat in the same position. I moved it forward to a point where the seatback was at a comfortable angle and my legs were not touching the dash. I'm 6 feet, 3 inches tall, so you could certainly do better if you had your passenger scoot farther forward. It would still be better than riding in the back of a Mazda B3000. 

As for the driver's seat, the first test (above) involves placing it as far back as the maximum bag capacity allows. Let's see what that looks like. 

Toyota Tacoma Xtracab front seat

Not terrible. There's no way I could drive like this, but someone in the mid-to-upper 5-foot range would probably be fine. 

Toyota Tacoma XtraCab seat placement for cargo test

OK, for the second test, I set the driver's seat for myself, which is nearly all the way back. The new Tacoma has great driver's seat adjustment, by the way.

Toyota Tacoma Xtracab with seat back, holding five bags

Basically, I had to flip the Big Blue bag up onto its side in order to drive. I could technically fit a smaller duffel above Big Blue, but it would smack me in the head under braking. No bueno. 

As for the poor old Fancy Bag, if only there was somewhere else to put it ...

Toyota Tacoma XtraCab Cargo Test - Fancy bag in bed
by

James Riswick has been testing cars and writing about them for more than 20 years. He was the senior reviews editor for Autoblog and previously served multiple editor roles here at Edmunds. He has also contributed to Autotrader, Car and Driver, Hagerty, JD Power and Autoguide Magazine. He has been interested in cars forever; his mom took him to the Toronto Auto Show when he was 18 months old and has attended at least one every year since (OK, except in 2020). He owns a babied 1998 BMW Z3 in James Bond blue and a 2023 Kia Niro EV.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

