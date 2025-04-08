Ford has also given the Maverick some new towing tech in the form of the company's Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, which allows you to park the truck accurately to hitch up your trailer. The Maverick also gets Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which makes reversing your truck and trailer into a parking spot or a campsite a cinch. Why would Ford add this tech to a truck with such modest towing limits, you ask? As it turns out, a surprising number of Maverick owners tow, so much so that Ford spokespeople said they had to double-check the numbers to make sure the data was accurate.

The standard Maverick is rated to pull 2,000 pounds but that can be bumped up to 4,000 pounds with the aptly named 4K Tow package. If you select all-wheel drive, both the 2.5-liter hybrid and the 2.0-liter turbocharged engines are capable of that 4,000-pound maximum. The front-wheel-drive Maverick, as well as the off-road-focused Tremor and the Lobo sport truck, are limited to 2,000 pounds.

Hybridized all-wheel drive

The most significant change for the 2025 Maverick is the option to equip hybrid models with all-wheel drive. This is great for owners who prioritize fuel economy over power but still want the extra traction (and towing capacity) you get from having four driven wheels.

Both engines keep the same specs as before, with the hybrid churning out a combined 191 horsepower and 153 lb-ft of torque. The turbocharged 2.0-liter makes a potent 250 hp and 277 lb-ft. Fuel economy depends on your trim level and various options, but the hybrid's best numbers are 38 mpg combined (42 city/35 highway) against the turbo's 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway). Adding all-wheel drive to the hybrid only nets a drop of 2 mpg to the combined estimate.