- The Maverick's hybrid engine is now available with all-wheel drive.
- A new 13.2-inch touchscreen is standard on all trim levels.
- A mild exterior redesign and new towing tech round out the changes.
2025 Ford Maverick First Drive: The Right-Sized Truck Makes More Sense Than Ever
Little improvements for Ford's littlest truck
Most people wouldn't know at a glance, but the little Ford Maverick has been subtly restyled with new headlights, a redesigned grille, some fresh wheels and some new interior colors. But other, more significant changes have the ability to make the Maverick more popular than ever. This small truck offers more utility than a compact SUV while appealing to folks who don't want, can't use or flat-out can't afford a larger pickup.
Real tech upgrades
Inside, the Maverick benefits greatly from a new and much larger 13.2-inch touchscreen (up from 8 inches) and its use of Ford's Sync 4 operating system. Together with an 8-inch gauge screen, the newfound digital real estate adds welcome modernity to the Maverick's somewhat utilitarian interior. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can be connected wirelessly, and a built-in 5G modem should speed up over-the-air updates.
Ford has also given the Maverick some new towing tech in the form of the company's Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, which allows you to park the truck accurately to hitch up your trailer. The Maverick also gets Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which makes reversing your truck and trailer into a parking spot or a campsite a cinch. Why would Ford add this tech to a truck with such modest towing limits, you ask? As it turns out, a surprising number of Maverick owners tow, so much so that Ford spokespeople said they had to double-check the numbers to make sure the data was accurate.
The standard Maverick is rated to pull 2,000 pounds but that can be bumped up to 4,000 pounds with the aptly named 4K Tow package. If you select all-wheel drive, both the 2.5-liter hybrid and the 2.0-liter turbocharged engines are capable of that 4,000-pound maximum. The front-wheel-drive Maverick, as well as the off-road-focused Tremor and the Lobo sport truck, are limited to 2,000 pounds.
Hybridized all-wheel drive
The most significant change for the 2025 Maverick is the option to equip hybrid models with all-wheel drive. This is great for owners who prioritize fuel economy over power but still want the extra traction (and towing capacity) you get from having four driven wheels.
Both engines keep the same specs as before, with the hybrid churning out a combined 191 horsepower and 153 lb-ft of torque. The turbocharged 2.0-liter makes a potent 250 hp and 277 lb-ft. Fuel economy depends on your trim level and various options, but the hybrid's best numbers are 38 mpg combined (42 city/35 highway) against the turbo's 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway). Adding all-wheel drive to the hybrid only nets a drop of 2 mpg to the combined estimate.
Is small, drives small
While it is a truck, the Maverick doesn't drive like one. Based on the Ford Escape, the Maverick feels more solid and less "trucky" than a traditional pickup like the larger Ranger or F-150. The body-on-frame construction used by those bigger trucks allows them to handle more weight for payload and towing, while the Maverick's unibody architecture provides a more car-like and less compromised driving experience.
Around the city, the ride reveals the stiffer springs and shocks the Maverick needs to achieve its 1,500-pound payload and 4,000-pound towing numbers. But Ford's littlest truck never feels as busy or jostles its occupants like a larger truck would over the same surfaces. Leaving the city and cruising on the highway, the Maverick settles down and delivers a more sophisticated ride. It is noisier than its closest rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, but it's nothing that will interfere with conversation, an audiobook or your favorite album.
Heading into the hills, as you usually need to do to get away from the city, the Maverick is easy to drive on a twisty road. It's not a corner carver, but you won't flinch when entering a tight curve or wonder how close you might be to a guardrail. The steering lacks pretty much any feedback, but it is nevertheless accurate. The Maverick is compact and maneuverable, much more so than a midsize truck like a Ranger or Toyota Tacoma.
If you plan on towing, the more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter is definitely the engine to get, but the hybrid option isn't slow. And the hybrid's superior fuel economy advantage will likely be enough to sway more buyers away from the allure of extra power.
Trims and pricing
The Maverick is available in five trim levels: XL, XLT, Lariat, Tremor and Lobo. With its starting price still under $30K ($28,590, including destination), the XL is still relatively affordable for buyers looking for some no-frills utility. The XLT starts at $31,090, the Lariat ups the ante to $38,885, while the off-road capable Tremor and sporty Lobo ring in at $41,945 and $42,345, respectively.
Just as before, the Maverick offers buyers a lot of utility for not a lot of money. And with better tech and a hybrid/all-wheel-drive option, there are more reasons than ever to consider downsizing for your next pickup purchase.