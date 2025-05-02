- The rear-drive Ioniq 9 starts at $60,595. Add $3,770 for all-wheel drive.
- All trims offer 300-plus miles of range and can use the Tesla charging network.
- Capable of charging from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes in ideal conditions.
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Three-Row Electric SUV Will Start at $60K
Eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit and assembled in America, the Ioniq 9 offers compelling pricing
Hyundai announced pricing for its all-new 2026 Ioniq 9 electric SUV today. The SUV will be offered in six trim levels, starting with the 215-horsepower rear-wheel-drive S at $60,555, including destination. Next in line is the 303-horsepower dual-motor all-wheel drive SE trim for $64,365. The range tops out with the hilariously named 422-horsepower Performance Calligraphy AWD trim at $78,090.
At 335 miles, the S RWD trim offers the most EPA-estimated range, though even the top all-wheel-drive trims, which come with larger 21-inch wheels, still achieve 311 miles of range per the EPA. All Ioniq 9 trims come with a NACS charge port, allowing them to be charged on Tesla's Supercharger network.
2026 Ioniq 9 Pricing
Trim
Horsepower / electric motors
Drive type
Range (miles)
Price
|Ioniq 9 RWD S
|215 horsepower, single motor
|Rear-wheel drive
|335
|$60,995
|Ioniq 9 AWD SE
|303 horsepower, dual motors
|All-wheel drive
|320
|$64,365
|Ioniq 9 AWD SEL
|303 horsepower, dual motors
|All-wheel drive
|320
|$67,920
|Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Limited
|422 horsepower, dual motors
|All-wheel drive
|311
|$72,850
|Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy
|422 horsepower, dual motors
|All-wheel drive
|311
|$76,590
|Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Design
|422 horsepower, dual motors
|All-wheel drive
|311
|$78,090
Adapters are included to charge at other charging standards. And Hyundai cites a 24-minute charge time to refill the battery from 10% to 80% using a 350-kW fast charger. Those who purchase an Ioniq 9 will be eligible to receive a free ChargePoint home charger or a $400 charging credit.
Hyundai will build the Ioniq 9 at its plant in Ellabell, Georgia, alongside the Ioniq 5. Expect it at dealers this month.