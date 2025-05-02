2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Three-Row Electric SUV Will Start at $60K

Hyundai announced pricing for its all-new 2026 Ioniq 9 electric SUV today. The SUV will be offered in six trim levels, starting with the 215-horsepower rear-wheel-drive S at $60,555, including destination. Next in line is the 303-horsepower dual-motor all-wheel drive SE trim for $64,365. The range tops out with the hilariously named 422-horsepower Performance Calligraphy AWD trim at $78,090.

At 335 miles, the S RWD trim offers the most EPA-estimated range, though even the top all-wheel-drive trims, which come with larger 21-inch wheels, still achieve 311 miles of range per the EPA. All Ioniq 9 trims come with a NACS charge port, allowing them to be charged on Tesla's Supercharger network.