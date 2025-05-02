2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Three-Row Electric SUV Will Start at $60K

Eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit and assembled in America, the Ioniq 9 offers compelling pricing

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 driving
  • written by
    edited by
  • The rear-drive Ioniq 9 starts at $60,595. Add $3,770 for all-wheel drive.
  • All trims offer 300-plus miles of range and can use the Tesla charging network.
  • Capable of charging from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes in ideal conditions.

Hyundai announced pricing for its all-new 2026 Ioniq 9 electric SUV today. The SUV will be offered in six trim levels, starting with the 215-horsepower rear-wheel-drive S at $60,555, including destination. Next in line is the 303-horsepower dual-motor all-wheel drive SE trim for $64,365. The range tops out with the hilariously named 422-horsepower Performance Calligraphy AWD trim at $78,090.

At 335 miles, the S RWD trim offers the most EPA-estimated range, though even the top all-wheel-drive trims, which come with larger 21-inch wheels, still achieve 311 miles of range per the EPA. All Ioniq 9 trims come with a NACS charge port, allowing them to be charged on Tesla's Supercharger network. 

Consider These Recommendations

2026 Ioniq 9 Pricing

Trim
Horsepower / electric motors
Drive type
Range (miles)
Price
Ioniq 9 RWD S215 horsepower, single motorRear-wheel drive335$60,995
Ioniq 9 AWD SE303 horsepower, dual motorsAll-wheel drive320$64,365
Ioniq 9 AWD SEL303 horsepower, dual motorsAll-wheel drive320$67,920
Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Limited422 horsepower, dual motorsAll-wheel drive311$72,850
Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy422 horsepower, dual motorsAll-wheel drive311$76,590
Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Design422 horsepower, dual motorsAll-wheel drive311$78,090

Adapters are included to charge at other charging standards. And Hyundai cites a 24-minute charge time to refill the battery from 10% to 80% using a 350-kW fast charger. Those who purchase an Ioniq 9 will be eligible to receive a free ChargePoint home charger or a $400 charging credit.

Hyundai will build the Ioniq 9 at its plant in Ellabell, Georgia, alongside the Ioniq 5. Expect it at dealers this month. 

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 interior dash
Josh Jacquotby

Josh Jacquot is a seasoned automotive journalist with a career spanning more than two decades. His passion for cars has been the driving force behind his career, fueling his love for storytelling and technical work. Josh has held staff positions at Edmunds and Car and Driver, where he performed instrumented testing and wrote everything from technical breakdowns to long-form adventure stories. This hands-on enthusiast's early fascination with cars evolved into a professional journey that blends his technical knowledge and deep appreciation for engaging driver's cars.

Nick Yekikianedited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top