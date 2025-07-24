Heck Yeah: 2026 Honda Prelude Will Combine Civic Hybrid Engine With Type R Chassis

Honda just released more details about the upcoming 2026 Prelude, and we're more excited than ever for this reborn coupe to hit the road later this year. Not only will the Prelude use the engine from the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best winning Civic Hybrid, it'll ride on architecture shared with another one of our favorite cars: the Civic Type R hot hatch. This should be an awesome combo.

Final specs aren't yet available, but assuming the Civic Hybrid's engine carries over to the Prelude unchanged, we can expect output of around 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. That's a bit less than what we were initially hoping for, but we love the smooth refinement and easy efficiency of this engine in the Civic. It should be totally fine in the Prelude.