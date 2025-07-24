- The 2026 Honda Prelude hybrid coupe is coming later this year.
- It will use the engine from the Civic Hybrid, which we love.
- It will use the chassis from the Civic Type R, which we also love.
Heck Yeah: 2026 Honda Prelude Will Combine Civic Hybrid Engine With Type R Chassis
Two of our favorite Honda Civic elements will combine in the new Prelude coupe
Honda just released more details about the upcoming 2026 Prelude, and we're more excited than ever for this reborn coupe to hit the road later this year. Not only will the Prelude use the engine from the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best winning Civic Hybrid, it'll ride on architecture shared with another one of our favorite cars: the Civic Type R hot hatch. This should be an awesome combo.
Final specs aren't yet available, but assuming the Civic Hybrid's engine carries over to the Prelude unchanged, we can expect output of around 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. That's a bit less than what we were initially hoping for, but we love the smooth refinement and easy efficiency of this engine in the Civic. It should be totally fine in the Prelude.
More importantly, the Prelude will be able to make the most of the engine's power thanks to its incredible chassis. Honda confirms the Prelude will have the suspension, front and rear tracks (the distance between the wheels), and Brembo front brakes from the Civic Type R.
The chassis won't carry over completely unchanged, however. "The suspension and brake systems will be tuned exclusively for the new Prelude to deliver a sporty yet comfortable grand touring driving experience," Honda said in a statement. In other words, expect the Prelude to be a little bit softer than the Civic Type R, which should work well with the Civic Hybrid's powertrain.
We still don't know how much the new Prelude will cost, but given its components, we're expecting a starting price in the $35,000 to $40,000 range. We'll know more when the Prelude goes on sale in late 2025.