America’s Most Liked Cars of 2024, According to Edmunds Shopper Favorites

We collected Edmunds users’ preferences to determine the top 10 most favorited makes and models of 2024. We also looked for which model year was the most favorited, plus which regions added the most vehicles to their wishlists.

Edmunds users can save models to their wishlists, track inventory, and find more cars like the ones they save. Learn more about the top favorites and keep the dreaming going by becoming an Edmunds Insider and adding them to your Edmunds wishlist.

America has spoken: Honda CR-V is the most liked car

With nearly 20,000 favorites, America has spoken and the vehicle that has overwhelmingly captured Edmunds users' attention is the Honda CR-V. The small but mighty SUV has a smooth ride, ample interior space, and an appealing mix of features for your money. Offering comfort and convenience, the Honda CR-V is fuel-efficient and has ample cabin room for luggage for road trips or hauling the family’s groceries.

With an Edmunds-tested rating of 8.1, it’s not hard to see why the Honda CR-V tops the list of the most favored vehicles of 2024.

2024 Honda CR-V driving
America’s most favorited car brand

Toyota! In 2024, Edmunds car shoppers chose to favorite Toyota vehicles above any other car brand. The Japanese automaker has a reputation for reliable, durable, well-built vehicles. From the popular Camry and Corolla sedans to the rugged Tacoma and Tundra, Toyota offers a full suite of sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks.

The front-runner is the 2018 Toyota RAV4 with over 14,000 favorites this year. A utility-focused SUV with an enormous interior, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 was the most sought-after vehicle in the Toyota family.

Other Toyotas that made the cut were the Camry, Tacoma and Highlander. Toyota remains a tried-and-true car brand with loyal fans and enthusiasts.

Top 10 most favorited vehicles

Other makes and models also had strong showings among Edmunds users. Here’s the list of the top 10 favorite cars and their rating according to Edmunds’ experts.

The 10 Most Favorited Vehicles

Rank
Favorite cars
Edmunds Expert Rating
1Honda CR-V8.1
2Jeep Wrangler7.8
3Honda Civic8.2
4Honda Accord8.0
5Ford F-1508.1
6Toyota RAV47.7
7Toyota Camry8.1
8Toyota Tacoma7.6
9Chevrolet Silverado 15007.5
10Toyota Highlander7.9

Honda topped the list of the most favorited automakers of 2024 with the CR-V, Accord and Civic. All three scored 8.0 or higher in their Edmunds Expert Rating.

Toyota also dominated the list with four models saved to users’ wishlists.

Jeep, Ford and Chevrolet trucks and SUVs were also saved, showing high interest in big and practical sport-utility vehicles.

2018 is a popular model year among Edmunds car shoppers

Edmunds shoppers have an affinity for the 2018 model year. Over 100,000 favorites were added, with brands such as Toyota, Honda, Ford and Chevrolet leading the pack among 2018s.

Texas and California are the regions with the most favorites

Edmunds users are all over the map, and based on their activity, there are a few prime locations that are searching for and choosing to favorite more cars than others. A large portion of Edmunds shopper favorites came from two main states: Texas and California. Within Texas, Edmunds users in the cities of Houston and Dallas chose Ford as their favorite more than any other brand. In Los Angeles, Toyotas reign supreme among Angelenos.

Car shoppers in Rutland, North Dakota, saved more vehicles than any other city and overwhelmingly preferred Toyota cars, trucks and SUVs.

Whether people are bookmarking a car to buy or building their dream garage, the favorites they choose tell us about the vehicles they turn to year after year. Edmunds not only provides expert ratings and reviews to help your decision, but it also has the latest new and used inventory to add to your favorites list and, hopefully, your driveway.

Our methodology

We pulled 2024 Favorites data from anonymized Edmunds users. Data was segmented by make, model, and year as well as ZIP code.

Edmundsby

The Edmunds content team brings you industry-leading vehicle reviews, news and research tips that make it easier for you to find your perfect car.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

