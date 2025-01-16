America’s Most Liked Cars of 2024, According to Edmunds Shopper Favorites

We collected Edmunds users’ preferences to determine the top 10 most favorited makes and models of 2024. We also looked for which model year was the most favorited, plus which regions added the most vehicles to their wishlists.

Edmunds users can save models to their wishlists, track inventory, and find more cars like the ones they save. Learn more about the top favorites and keep the dreaming going by becoming an Edmunds Insider and adding them to your Edmunds wishlist.

America has spoken: Honda CR-V is the most liked car

With nearly 20,000 favorites, America has spoken and the vehicle that has overwhelmingly captured Edmunds users' attention is the Honda CR-V. The small but mighty SUV has a smooth ride, ample interior space, and an appealing mix of features for your money. Offering comfort and convenience, the Honda CR-V is fuel-efficient and has ample cabin room for luggage for road trips or hauling the family’s groceries.

With an Edmunds-tested rating of 8.1, it’s not hard to see why the Honda CR-V tops the list of the most favored vehicles of 2024.