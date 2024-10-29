As new-vehicle pricing continues its relentless ascent, the used market is looking like a better option for more shoppers.

The state of the used vehicle market in Q3 2024

Used vehicle prices dropped by 6.2% year over year to $27,177 on average, down from $28,960 in Q3 2023. The falling values are joined by steadiness in turnover at dealerships: The average days to turn — the number of days a vehicle sits on a dealer lot before a sale — for used vehicles was 36 days, up one day from a year prior.

Normalization trends in the used market are correlated with new-vehicle market forces as brand-new inventory has risen from pandemic-era lows. Now, top-down pressure from slowing new-vehicle sales has resulted in more discounts trickling down to the newest used vehicles.

From the vantage point of in-market shoppers, the falling used vehicle prices are an encouraging sign. But for those getting ready to begin their search after years away from the market, the latest trends won’t offer much relief as used prices are still up 31.4% from Q3 2019 ($20,683).

New vs. used prices grow further apart than ever