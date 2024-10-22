Have patience with me: The 2026 Audi S5 sedan is a replacement for both the 2024 Audi S4 and the 2024 Audi S5. It’s being called a sedan but is actually a hatchback and will compete with real sedans such as the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. It goes on sale next spring or early summer and will cost from around $55,000.

It’s all part of Audi’s plan to rationalize its lineup with odd numbers representing gas-powered cars (A3, A5, A7, etc.) and even numbers being reserved for electric alternatives (A4, A6 and so on). It probably sounded straightforward in a committee meeting, but it's somewhat confusing during this transition period. All you really need to know is that this is an appealing, distinctive and sportier alternative to an Audi Q5 — or SQ5 — SUV.