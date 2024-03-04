2024 Acura TLX Type S Rips Off NSX-Level Grip in Our Testing

The Acura TLX Type S is a front-wheel-drive-based, all-wheel-drive sport sedan. It's at the sharper end of its segment, but it's not some stripped-down track-day special. And yet it still manages to pull an even 1.0 g around our skidpad without compromising ride quality or comfort.

Why's that impressive? Well, the Acura NSX Type S supercar — which costs over $100,000 more than the TLX, has 245 more horsepower, weighs 300 pounds less, and has a more favorable weight distribution and a more sophisticated all-wheel-drive system — pulled an almost negligible 0.01 g more than the TLX during our testing.

But here's the thing: The TLX didn't overperform; the NSX underperformed.

First, let's look at how the TLX Type S compares to some of its rivals in skidpad results: