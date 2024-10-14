The 2025 Audi Q6 Sportback E-Tron & SQ6 Sportback E-Tron Are Sleeker EVs

After debuting the Q6 E-tron electric SUV last year, Audi has expanded the range by introducing the Q6 and SQ6 Sportback E-tron. For those unfamilliar with the nomenclature, these new models follow the design ethos of earlier Sportbacks by featuring a smoothly sculpted coupe-like roofline to create a teardrop shape.

The power output is the major differentiating factor between the Q6 Sportback E-tron and the more potent SQ6 version. Both of them have front- and rear-mounted electric motors, providing all-wheel drive. The battery has 94.4 kilowatt-hours of usable energy (100 kWh gross), and the 800-volt electric system allows for 270-kilowatt DC fast charging so that the pack can go from 10% to 80% in about 21 minutes.

In the Q6 Sportback E-tron, the motors produce a 422 hp while driving normally and a peak output of 456 hp. The top speed is limited to 130 miles per hour. The more powerful SQ6 Sportback E-tron makes a nominal 483 hp and a peak of 509 hp, allowing it to reach 143 mph.

Audi didn't disclose performance specs for the new Sportbacks. The existing Q6 E-tron can reach 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, and the S variant hits that speed in 4.1 seconds. Given that they share powertrain specs, we'd expect these figures to be nearly identical for the Sportback versions.

Audi expects the Q6 Sportback E-tron to achieve around 300 miles of range between charges. This figure fits with the standard Q6 EV, which can go 307 miles on 19-inch wheels or 295 miles on 20-inch wheels.