- The Q6 Sportback E-tron features a pair of electric motors, producing peak power of up to 509 hp.
- It can DC fast charge at 270 kilowatts, allowing the battery to go from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes.
- Buyers can outfit the cabin with a passenger-side entertainment screen and a 20-speaker stereo system.
The 2025 Audi Q6 Sportback E-Tron & SQ6 Sportback E-Tron Are Sleeker EVs
Audi creates a stylish SUV with a smooth roof and a high-tech cabin
After debuting the Q6 E-tron electric SUV last year, Audi has expanded the range by introducing the Q6 and SQ6 Sportback E-tron. For those unfamilliar with the nomenclature, these new models follow the design ethos of earlier Sportbacks by featuring a smoothly sculpted coupe-like roofline to create a teardrop shape.
The power output is the major differentiating factor between the Q6 Sportback E-tron and the more potent SQ6 version. Both of them have front- and rear-mounted electric motors, providing all-wheel drive. The battery has 94.4 kilowatt-hours of usable energy (100 kWh gross), and the 800-volt electric system allows for 270-kilowatt DC fast charging so that the pack can go from 10% to 80% in about 21 minutes.
In the Q6 Sportback E-tron, the motors produce a 422 hp while driving normally and a peak output of 456 hp. The top speed is limited to 130 miles per hour. The more powerful SQ6 Sportback E-tron makes a nominal 483 hp and a peak of 509 hp, allowing it to reach 143 mph.
Audi didn't disclose performance specs for the new Sportbacks. The existing Q6 E-tron can reach 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, and the S variant hits that speed in 4.1 seconds. Given that they share powertrain specs, we'd expect these figures to be nearly identical for the Sportback versions.
Audi expects the Q6 Sportback E-tron to achieve around 300 miles of range between charges. This figure fits with the standard Q6 EV, which can go 307 miles on 19-inch wheels or 295 miles on 20-inch wheels.
Streamlined silhouette, impressive tech
The latest Q6 Sportback follows the smooth styling language of the brand’s earlier coupe-inspired SUVs. In this case, the flowing roofline is 1.4 inches lower than the Q6 with the regular, boxier body. Buyers can select Selenite Silver or high-gloss black trim to add visual texture to the front end around the side intakes.
The Q6 Sportback E-tron shares a panoramic dashboard display with the existing Q6 E-tron EV. The screen layout includes an 11.9-inch instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, and an optional 10.9-inch passenger monitor with an active privacy mode to keep from distracting the driver. Plus, there’s an available augmented reality head-up display that puts info like the speed limit, traffic signs, and navigation icons onto the windshield.
Buyers can improve the entertainment experience by upgrading to a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with a total of 20 speakers and an 830-watt output. Four of the speakers are in the front headrests.
We've already experienced this cabin in the standard Q6 E-tron, and you can read more of our thoughts on Audi's next-generation interior here.
Coming soon
The Q6 and SQ6 Sportback E-tron will go on sale in the United States in spring/summer 2025. Pricing details will be announced closer to the launch. For reference, the standard Q6 E-tron starts at $65,905, and Audi generally prices its Sportback version higher than the regular model.
Edmunds says
Audi's Sportback models prioritize styling over functionality because their flowing roofline sacrifices storage space in the rear. Some folks don't mind that compromise. For them, the new Q6 Sportback E-tron seems to offer the power, range and charging capability that's necessary to compete in the premium EV space.