2025 Audi Q5 Brings Styling and Tech Changes, but Doesn't Reinvent Itself
The new Q5 doesn't attempt to fix what isn't broken
The Q5 SUV is Audi's bread and butter. So when it came time to overhaul this compact crossover, the directive was clear: Don't screw it up. That's why the 2025 Audi Q5, which is expected to arrive in the U.S. sometime next spring, is all about evolution, not revolution. It's not a mega overhaul, but it really doesn't need to be.
New design
The new Q5's styling is inoffensive, to say the least, wearing Audi's latest design language well. Visually, this crossover is more closely related to the A5 sedan than it is the Q6 crossover, which is a good thing; the Q6's split headlight design is still a bit fussy, and this look is much cleaner overall. We dig the tidy clamshell hood and simple streamlined taillight design around back. We also like that Audi will let you customize the daytime running light signatures of its LED lighting. It's just a shame we don't get the many awesome dynamic lighting options available to customers in Europe and other markets. Remember: It's not Audi's fault; it's our dumb federal hurdles.
Anyway, other neat details for the 2025 Q5 include real, legit exhaust tips — Audi's been burned by that before — as well as a neat center high-mounted stop light (CHMSL) that projects onto the rear window. Silver or black trim is available depending on whether or not you get the S Line or Black Optic packages. Overall, we like what we see.
Tech-forward cabin
Much like the A5 sedan (err, hatchback), open the door to the Q5 and you're immediately struck by screens. Every Q5 comes with an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster and a 14.5-inch central infotainment screen, and there's the option to add in a 10.9-inch passenger display, so whoever's riding shotgun doesn't feel left out.
This mess of screens runs Audi's latest MMI software interface, which also includes a natural-speech AI assistant powered by ChatGPT. Don't worry, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still along for the ride if you'd prefer to keep it simple. And there are a number of built-in and downloadable apps so you can make the whole infotainment interface your own.
The rest of the cabin? It's typical Q5 stuff. You'll find USB-C ports up front to keep devices charged, a large panel on the driver's door to control the windows and mirrors, a weird gear shifter, and rear seats that can easily accommodate kids of all sizes or average adults. The back seats fold flat, too; this is a crossover, after all.
Turbo power and all-wheel drive
While Audi will treat the rest of the world to hybrid and diesel powertrain options, we won't be so lucky. In fact, official U.S. specs aren't yet available; Audi just says we'll get a 2.0-liter turbo engine with 268 horsepower and Quattro all-wheel drive.
We'll have those final details — as well as fuel economy, pricing and more — closer to the Q5's on-sale date next spring.