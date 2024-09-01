New design

The new Q5's styling is inoffensive, to say the least, wearing Audi's latest design language well. Visually, this crossover is more closely related to the A5 sedan than it is the Q6 crossover, which is a good thing; the Q6's split headlight design is still a bit fussy, and this look is much cleaner overall. We dig the tidy clamshell hood and simple streamlined taillight design around back. We also like that Audi will let you customize the daytime running light signatures of its LED lighting. It's just a shame we don't get the many awesome dynamic lighting options available to customers in Europe and other markets. Remember: It's not Audi's fault; it's our dumb federal hurdles.

Anyway, other neat details for the 2025 Q5 include real, legit exhaust tips — Audi's been burned by that before — as well as a neat center high-mounted stop light (CHMSL) that projects onto the rear window. Silver or black trim is available depending on whether or not you get the S Line or Black Optic packages. Overall, we like what we see.