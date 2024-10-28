2024 Audi S6 Tested: Too Late for a V8?

Numbers aren't everything, and sometimes I can forgive a car for underperforming at the test track if it offers a sensational experience on the road. But that's not the case here either. The Audi's steering is far too light, regardless of drive mode. Even though its limits are theoretically higher than the standard A6's, the S6 just doesn't have any wow factor. It's a quiet, refined luxury sedan, but so is the standard version of this car — if that's all you wanted, you wouldn't be paying the premium for an S6.

If you want 95% of what the S6 gives you, stick to the A6 with the big engine and save the money. It comes with an almost identical interior, rides ever so slightly better, and is nearly as quick as the S6.

This 2024 Audi S6 costs $92,790 as tested, and that makes it incredibly tough to recommend. If you want something for that price with real performance, Cadillac makes a CT5-V Blackwing with a supercharged V8 that will absolutely knock your socks off.