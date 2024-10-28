- The Audi S6 is an attractive, luxurious, well-rounded sport sedan.
- But at our test track, its performance let us down in a number of key ways.
- Simply put, this isn't the best sedan to buy in this class.
2024 Audi S6 Tested: Too Late for a V8?
Audi's venerable sport sedan simply ain't what it used to be
The current Audi S6 has been on sale since 2019, but I can probably count how many I've seen on the road on one hand. You'd think a subtle, handsome, luxurious, powerful sedan like this would sell better, but no. So, why doesn't anyone buy the S6? After a couple weeks behind the wheel — and the chance to put it under our testing microscope — I think I know why.
As with any of Audi's S cars, the main objective is performance. Under the S6's hood is a 2.9-liter V6 with two turbochargers, producing 444 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. This is the same engine you get in the Audi RS 5. On paper, not bad.
Problem is, the previous S6 came with a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 that made 450 hp — and sounded 10 times better, too. There isn't a huge discrepancy in power between the V8 and the V6, but in our testing, the differences are stark. The Ascari Blue S6 you see here ran 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds and crossed the quarter-mile mark in 12.8 seconds at 107 mph. The old S6? It hit 60 mph in 4 seconds and did the quarter mile in 12.2 seconds at 112.7 mph. That means the slightly more powerful, better-sounding, V8-powered car was both quicker and faster. It also stopped in a shorter distance from 60 to 0 mph (113 feet vs. 116 feet) and pulled a higher average lateral grip measurement on our skidpad (0.93 g vs. 0.90 g).
Edmunds tested that V8-powered S6 in 2016 — almost a decade ago. That means, since 2016, the Audi S6 has gone backward in all measurable performance metrics. Even the standard Audi A6 — which has a 3.0-liter turbo V6 — is only 0.2 second slower to 60 mph, a difference that would be essentially undetectable from the seat of your pants. The A6 also has a nicer ride quality and gives you all the same great premium trimmings and tech inside.
Numbers aren't everything, and sometimes I can forgive a car for underperforming at the test track if it offers a sensational experience on the road. But that's not the case here either. The Audi's steering is far too light, regardless of drive mode. Even though its limits are theoretically higher than the standard A6's, the S6 just doesn't have any wow factor. It's a quiet, refined luxury sedan, but so is the standard version of this car — if that's all you wanted, you wouldn't be paying the premium for an S6.
If you want 95% of what the S6 gives you, stick to the A6 with the big engine and save the money. It comes with an almost identical interior, rides ever so slightly better, and is nearly as quick as the S6.
This 2024 Audi S6 costs $92,790 as tested, and that makes it incredibly tough to recommend. If you want something for that price with real performance, Cadillac makes a CT5-V Blackwing with a supercharged V8 that will absolutely knock your socks off.