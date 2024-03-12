- Audi revealed updated A3 models for Europe this week.
- There's a new A3 Allstreet, which has increased ground clearance and rugged good looks.
- Will it come to America? Probably not. But hey, we can dream.
Hey, Audi, Please Bring the A3 Allstreet to America
In which we lust over a cute little piece of forbidden fruit
How do you sell a hatchback in the U.S.? Make it an SUV. It's a treatment that works for wagons; Volvo now only sells the higher-riding Cross Country versions of its longroofs in the States. Or look at the Subaru Crosstrek compared to the mechanically identical Impreza. Subaru sold nearly five times as many Crosstreks in the U.S. last year. Five.
So it's no wonder we're sitting at our desks today lusting after the new Audi A3 Allstreet, a tiny little tough guy based on the updated A3 that the German automaker just rolled out in Europe. Compared to an A3 Sportback — a model Audi hasn't sold in the U.S. in several years — the Allstreet has a 0.6-inch taller ride height. And combined with an upsized wheel-and-tire package, the Allstreet has a 1.2-inch advantage in ground clearance.
Requisite black plastic body cladding really sells the whole look, as do black roof rails. The Allstreet comes standard with 17-inch wheels, but Audi says you can get 18s or 19s as options. We'll stick with the 17s and fit some beefy all-terrain tires, thank you very much.
The Allstreet gets new Matrix LED headlights, and the whole thing looks rad painted in Python Yellow. There are even matching yellow accents inside the cabin, and you can fit this li'l butch boi with a tow hitch. Cute!
Audi will offer the A3 Allstreet with a 111-horsepower 1.5-liter engine that includes mild hybrid technology, and there's an 111-hp diesel-powered variant, as well. Oh, and if you're wondering why it's called Allstreet and not Allroad, like the A4 Allroad and A6 Allroad Audi sells in the U.S., it's because the A3 Allstreet makes no mention of Quattro all-wheel drive. So yeah. Rugged-ish, emphasis on "ish."
Edmunds says
There's a snowball's chance in you-know-where that Audi will bring the A3 Allstreet to North America. But if Audi's looking to expand its least expensive model line here in the U.S., a high-riding hatchback would definitely be a smart move.