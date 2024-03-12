Hey, Audi, Please Bring the A3 Allstreet to America

How do you sell a hatchback in the U.S.? Make it an SUV. It's a treatment that works for wagons; Volvo now only sells the higher-riding Cross Country versions of its longroofs in the States. Or look at the Subaru Crosstrek compared to the mechanically identical Impreza. Subaru sold nearly five times as many Crosstreks in the U.S. last year. Five.

So it's no wonder we're sitting at our desks today lusting after the new Audi A3 Allstreet, a tiny little tough guy based on the updated A3 that the German automaker just rolled out in Europe. Compared to an A3 Sportback — a model Audi hasn't sold in the U.S. in several years — the Allstreet has a 0.6-inch taller ride height. And combined with an upsized wheel-and-tire package, the Allstreet has a 1.2-inch advantage in ground clearance.