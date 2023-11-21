2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Review: Big Changes, But Not a Game-Changer

How does it drive?

The extra motor significantly improves acceleration relative to the Q8 e-tron (Audi's 0 to 60 mph estimate drops by more than a second from 5.4 seconds to 4.2 seconds) and also helps the SQ8 e-tron's handling and traction. The extra motor allows the vehicle to adjust output to each individual rear wheel, improving traction and helping make the SQ8 e-tron feel more nimble than its size would suggest. In a turn, the electric motor can send more torque to the outside rear wheel and apply the brake to the inside front wheel to help the car rotate and corner tighter. This is still a big, heavy SUV, but the third motor makes it feel smaller and more nimble than you might expect, and it's a genuine improvement over the somewhat milquetoast driving dynamics in the standard Q8 e-tron.

Handling is further improved by the SQ8 e-tron's standard sport-tuned air suspension and wider wheels and tires. Combined with the third motor and tighter steering ratio, the SQ8 e-tron moves with some verve on winding canyon roads. You can really get on the power early out of a corner, knowing the Audi will have enough traction to handle the power you're asking for. There's still a bit of understeer in tighter corners (you'll never be able to fully mask the SQ8's sizable proportions), but it's generally tight and balanced, with only a mild amount of body roll.