2025 Mini Countryman S Road Trip Review: Keep It In the City

With the Countryman loaded up for just a few-day stay in the Bay, I headed out onto the road. The first few hundred miles were entirely uneventful, and by the time I made my first stop, I was feeling pretty good. Despite the name, the Mini has plenty of space for snacks, drinks, and the luggage of two adults. Plus there's just the right amount of shoulder room for two fully grown men to sit comfortably up front.

As I wound my way up the rest of the 101 and the roads went from winding to dead straight, I popped on the Mini's optional adaptive cruise control system. Because the tech is supplied by BMW, Mini's parent company, it is a top-notch system. It keeps you in the center of the lane, perfectly manages the gap to traffic up front, and even handles curves without your input — just keep your hands on that wheel unless you really like warning chimes.

Though that system helps limit fatigue, as the miles wore on, the Mini's seats became a topic of conversation in the car, and not in a good way. Despite looking nice and being fine on day-to-day short drives, they lack enough support to keep you comfortable after a few hours. By the time I pulled the Countryman into San Francisco, my lower back was, well, there's no other way to put it, ticked off.