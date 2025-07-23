What do you get in the S6 E-tron Quattro?

The S6 Sportback E-tron only comes in a dual-motor Quattro configuration with 543 hp. The main noticeable difference between it and the A6 E-tron Quattro comes down to a marginally harsher ride, likely due to its larger wheels and thinner tire sidewalls as much as its lowered suspension and stiffer sway bars.

Luckily, the S6's sport seats fit my frame perfectly; I'm 6 feet, 1 inch tall with long limbs. The bolsters snug my hips and torso into place without ever impinging on my thigh or shoulder room. Do I need sporty seats, though? Well, despite the S6's improved cornering capability and harder pulls out of corners, my conclusion is that the measurable performance gains versus the A6 Quattro become somewhat irrelevant.

For comfortable and capable commuter EVs, the details that affect daily driving matter more. In that regard, adjustable regenerative braking allows both the A6 and S6 to go from true coasting to full one-pedal driving with the flick of a paddle. Audi modulates the blend between regen and friction brakes well, but I prefer the near-max regen setting rather than full one-pedal driving for the utmost smoothness.