Car Sales Madness Continues: Dealer Markups Highest for Cadillacs, Land Rovers, Kias

Shoppers can score a deal on another luxury brand: Lincoln. Car buyers considering a vehicle from Ford's luxury arm can expect to pay $510 under MSRP on average. The Corsair compact SUV offers the greatest savings at $744 under, with the Aviator and Nautilus also trading hands below MSRP. The Navigator is technically an exception at $3 above MSRP, but considering that the 2022 model is refreshed, we consider this one a pretty good deal, especially if you're cross-shopping against the heavily marked-up Escalade.
Other notable vehicles that are selling below MSRP include the BMW 7 Series ($4,944 under), Ram 1500 Classic ($907 under), Mini Clubman ($904 under) and BMW 5 Series ($861 under).
Edmunds says
Shoppers are paying high markups for new Cadillac, Land Rover and Kia models, but there are some alternatives available for under MSRP. Bottom line, it's fierce out there, but there are still deals to be had if you're willing to consider specific brands and models.