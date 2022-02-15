Car Sales Madness Continues: Dealer Markups Highest for Cadillacs, Land Rovers, Kias

If you've been out of the market for a few years and suddenly need to buy a car now, get ready for sticker shock. As has been the case for months on end, dealers are charging well over MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) for many new vehicles.

The latest Edmunds data shows that markups remain common throughout the industry, with more than 82% of new-car buyers paying above MSRP in January 2022. Here are the brands that had the highest markups, along with a few surprising opportunities to get a pretty good deal relative to MSRP.

You'll probably pay above MSRP for a new car from these automakers

Prepare to pay a premium if you want to get into a new Cadillac. Our data shows that on average, new-car buyers are paying $4,048 over MSRP for a never-sold Caddy. However, these numbers are skewed by one vehicle in particular: the 2022 Cadillac Escalade. It's not hard to see why buyers are flocking to the Escalade — redesigned just last year, the Escalade has a terrifically roomy cabin, loads of in-car tech, and an imposing design that clears traffic as it charges ahead. Other Cadillacs also carry a premium, but one that is measured in hundreds of dollars rather than thousands.