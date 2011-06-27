Used 2007 Cadillac XLR-V Consumer Reviews
Love It
I just wanted something different than my BMW convertible that I have driven since 1977. I love this car. It is a thrilling experience to drive. No, it does not handle like my BMW but it is a nice change. I will get snow tires and hope that it will take me safely in the winter months ahead. I call it "My Batmobile" it reminds me of Batman's car. It is a beautiful change for me and my husband. If you are looking for an automobile with fuel economy--this is not the one for you. All and all I just love it.
An incomparable luxury roadster
Edmunds asked me to up date my initial review from over a year ago, ostensibly, to determine if I still felt as I did. What follows is my original review, and I happily report to you that my XLR still engages and satisfies me as it originally "WOWED" me. So what follows is my original review... It's hard for me not to take second, third and fourth looks at my Infra-red 2007 XLR when it's parked. It looks like no other car-- unique from every angle-- a true work of automotive art that was hand built by G.M in their Corvette plant. This is a sports car that will provide you with the finest, most quiet, and most comfortable ride on virtually every road surface. Driven sensibly, it will give you 25 miles to a gallon of gas. For its time, the electronics were top of the line, but alas, it does not have blue tooth or an audio input into the sound system. My wife and I selected to purchase "On _Star and activate the XM. Aside from having a failsafe navigation system in the car with the cd map, the On Star provides you with audio directions through the Boise sound system Additionally, each month you receive a mechanical report on the state of your car's many systems--- so you are confident about the car's operation. The used car values for XLR are relatively steep, but if you find one with low mileage that has had the benefit of a mature driver you'll be very please with the purchase. It's the most fun you'll ever have in a car!
The 2007 Cadillac XLR-V
I think that this car is really well built. I had a really fun time driving this car. I hope that other people buy this car and have just as much as fun as I did.
2007 Cadillac XLR-V
I had this car for about a year. I have had absolutely no problems at all. The quality is outstanding. The power and responsiveness are awesome. A very drive-able vehicle whether in city/freeway traffic or on long weekend excursions. A great machine to drive!
What a Thrill Ride!
I have had my XLR-V for three months. The only way to describe it is a Corvette with all the extras of a luxury Cadillac.
