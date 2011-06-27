Used 2003 Cadillac Seville Sedan Consumer Reviews

High Miles and all. I'm a believer karsntrux , 02/11/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Great vehicle. Mine is a 2003 with 220,000 miles, but no one knows that but me. I've taken great care of it and it has taken great care of me. I see a lot of bad reviews here, but I can't find a bad thing to say about mine. Oh wait, the ashtray cover won't always stay down. Big deal. This car always starts, rides great and the BOSE is much more than you will ever need. I reccomend Cadillac to any and everyone. 27MPG also. Report Abuse

'03 STS Steven Jerome , 08/05/2006 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my third STS and by far the best. I also had a '96 and a '98. This car's beautiful lines and aggressive wheels and tires make a great first impression. Mine has every option except navigation. It is very smooth, luxurious, and classy. It's much better than the Mercedes E430 that I traded in in every aspect. I am extremely satisfid with this car.

32 year old get a Cadillac Jason , 12/22/2009 14 of 14 people found this review helpful My first luxury car, and I think i picked a winner. At first I must say the car had some build issues, speakers, driver side heated seat, driving sensors, lets just say I got to know what a Cadillac dealership shop looked like. But I must say the staff where always helpful, friendly, and very knowledgeable. Once I got all the bugs worked out the car has been great. Taking this car on a road trip is a dream, the performance/comfort ratio truly lives up to the Cadillac name.

Ground breaking perfprmance dwayne13 , 05/05/2013 22 of 24 people found this review helpful The 2003 Seville is a nice car with some great features and has that unique style as the price has drop and you can afford to have one. The North star motor can be a smooth surprise, but like with any vehicle you buy there is always some strength and weakness of any car, The car itself is a driving computer and if your not aware of this the car can be your worse nightmare in repair with sensors and the electronic hardware that runs the car, but aside of that the car is a marvel as the technology in the car has laid some idea's for the future Cadillac's, Its a true Cadillac and i just love mines with 96,000 miles and i am a mechanic if you see one for sale get one.