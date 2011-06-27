Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,624
|$44,819
|$46,309
|Clean
|$42,829
|$44,010
|$45,472
|Average
|$41,239
|$42,390
|$43,798
|Rough
|$39,649
|$40,771
|$42,124
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,370
|$50,344
|$51,568
|Clean
|$48,470
|$49,435
|$50,636
|Average
|$46,671
|$47,616
|$48,772
|Rough
|$44,872
|$45,796
|$46,908
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,419
|$38,728
|$40,354
|Clean
|$36,737
|$38,028
|$39,625
|Average
|$35,373
|$36,629
|$38,166
|Rough
|$34,009
|$35,229
|$36,707
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,295
|$42,461
|$43,915
|Clean
|$40,542
|$41,694
|$43,121
|Average
|$39,037
|$40,160
|$41,534
|Rough
|$37,532
|$38,626
|$39,946
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,941
|$38,634
|$39,505
|Clean
|$37,249
|$37,936
|$38,791
|Average
|$35,867
|$36,540
|$37,363
|Rough
|$34,484
|$35,144
|$35,935
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,722
|$52,666
|$53,852
|Clean
|$50,780
|$51,714
|$52,878
|Average
|$48,895
|$49,811
|$50,932
|Rough
|$47,010
|$47,908
|$48,985
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Suburban Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,539
|$37,867
|$39,512
|Clean
|$35,873
|$37,182
|$38,798
|Average
|$34,541
|$35,814
|$37,370
|Rough
|$33,210
|$34,446
|$35,942
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Suburban Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,944
|$40,220
|$41,805
|Clean
|$38,234
|$39,493
|$41,049
|Average
|$36,814
|$38,040
|$39,538
|Rough
|$35,395
|$36,587
|$38,027