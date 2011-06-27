Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,111
|$7,526
|$8,815
|Clean
|$4,650
|$6,845
|$8,019
|Average
|$3,728
|$5,482
|$6,427
|Rough
|$2,807
|$4,120
|$4,835
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,944
|$6,080
|$7,221
|Clean
|$3,589
|$5,530
|$6,569
|Average
|$2,877
|$4,429
|$5,265
|Rough
|$2,166
|$3,328
|$3,961
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,832
|$4,191
|$4,917
|Clean
|$2,577
|$3,811
|$4,473
|Average
|$2,066
|$3,053
|$3,585
|Rough
|$1,555
|$2,294
|$2,697
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,580
|$6,734
|$7,884
|Clean
|$4,167
|$6,125
|$7,172
|Average
|$3,341
|$4,906
|$5,748
|Rough
|$2,515
|$3,686
|$4,324
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,904
|$12,182
|$14,468
|Clean
|$7,191
|$11,080
|$13,162
|Average
|$5,766
|$8,874
|$10,549
|Rough
|$4,340
|$6,669
|$7,936
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,100
|$6,320
|$7,505
|Clean
|$3,731
|$5,748
|$6,828
|Average
|$2,991
|$4,604
|$5,472
|Rough
|$2,252
|$3,459
|$4,117
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,742
|$5,768
|$6,850
|Clean
|$3,405
|$5,246
|$6,231
|Average
|$2,730
|$4,201
|$4,994
|Rough
|$2,055
|$3,157
|$3,757
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,543
|$5,461
|$6,485
|Clean
|$3,224
|$4,967
|$5,900
|Average
|$2,585
|$3,978
|$4,728
|Rough
|$1,946
|$2,989
|$3,557
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,266
|$9,658
|$11,469
|Clean
|$5,701
|$8,783
|$10,433
|Average
|$4,571
|$7,035
|$8,362
|Rough
|$3,441
|$5,286
|$6,291
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,780
|$6,945
|$8,101
|Clean
|$4,349
|$6,316
|$7,369
|Average
|$3,487
|$5,059
|$5,907
|Rough
|$2,625
|$3,802
|$4,444
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,912
|$6,959
|$8,050
|Clean
|$4,469
|$6,329
|$7,323
|Average
|$3,583
|$5,069
|$5,869
|Rough
|$2,697
|$3,809
|$4,416
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,159
|$7,686
|$8,497
|Clean
|$5,604
|$6,990
|$7,729
|Average
|$4,493
|$5,599
|$6,195
|Rough
|$3,382
|$4,207
|$4,661
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,868
|$5,548
|$6,445
|Clean
|$3,519
|$5,046
|$5,863
|Average
|$2,822
|$4,041
|$4,699
|Rough
|$2,124
|$3,037
|$3,535
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,541
|$7,732
|$8,901
|Clean
|$5,041
|$7,032
|$8,098
|Average
|$4,042
|$5,632
|$6,490
|Rough
|$3,043
|$4,233
|$4,883
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,091
|$7,848
|$9,320
|Clean
|$4,632
|$7,138
|$8,478
|Average
|$3,714
|$5,717
|$6,795
|Rough
|$2,796
|$4,296
|$5,112
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,820
|$8,241
|$9,532
|Clean
|$5,296
|$7,495
|$8,671
|Average
|$4,246
|$6,003
|$6,950
|Rough
|$3,196
|$4,511
|$5,228
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,042
|$7,118
|$8,224
|Clean
|$4,588
|$6,473
|$7,481
|Average
|$3,679
|$5,185
|$5,996
|Rough
|$2,769
|$3,896
|$4,511
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,415
|$6,805
|$8,081
|Clean
|$4,017
|$6,189
|$7,352
|Average
|$3,221
|$4,957
|$5,892
|Rough
|$2,425
|$3,725
|$4,433
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,951
|$5,842
|$6,851
|Clean
|$3,595
|$5,313
|$6,232
|Average
|$2,882
|$4,255
|$4,995
|Rough
|$2,170
|$3,198
|$3,758
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,577
|$7,055
|$8,379
|Clean
|$4,164
|$6,416
|$7,622
|Average
|$3,339
|$5,139
|$6,109
|Rough
|$2,513
|$3,862
|$4,596
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,914
|$5,827
|$6,847
|Clean
|$3,561
|$5,299
|$6,229
|Average
|$2,855
|$4,244
|$4,992
|Rough
|$2,150
|$3,189
|$3,756
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,612
|$9,548
|$11,114
|Clean
|$6,016
|$8,683
|$10,110
|Average
|$4,824
|$6,955
|$8,103
|Rough
|$3,631
|$5,226
|$6,096
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,341
|$6,071
|$6,994
|Clean
|$3,949
|$5,521
|$6,363
|Average
|$3,167
|$4,422
|$5,100
|Rough
|$2,384
|$3,323
|$3,836
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,564
|$5,493
|$6,524
|Clean
|$3,243
|$4,996
|$5,935
|Average
|$2,600
|$4,001
|$4,757
|Rough
|$1,957
|$3,007
|$3,579
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,432
|$6,832
|$8,114
|Clean
|$4,032
|$6,213
|$7,381
|Average
|$3,233
|$4,976
|$5,916
|Rough
|$2,434
|$3,740
|$4,451
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,419
|$6,447
|$7,530
|Clean
|$4,021
|$5,864
|$6,850
|Average
|$3,224
|$4,696
|$5,490
|Rough
|$2,427
|$3,529
|$4,130
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,701
|$7,247
|$8,606
|Clean
|$4,278
|$6,591
|$7,829
|Average
|$3,430
|$5,279
|$6,275
|Rough
|$2,582
|$3,967
|$4,721
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,862
|$6,838
|$7,893
|Clean
|$4,424
|$6,219
|$7,180
|Average
|$3,547
|$4,981
|$5,755
|Rough
|$2,670
|$3,743
|$4,329