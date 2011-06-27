  1. Home
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,111$7,526$8,815
Clean$4,650$6,845$8,019
Average$3,728$5,482$6,427
Rough$2,807$4,120$4,835
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,944$6,080$7,221
Clean$3,589$5,530$6,569
Average$2,877$4,429$5,265
Rough$2,166$3,328$3,961
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,832$4,191$4,917
Clean$2,577$3,811$4,473
Average$2,066$3,053$3,585
Rough$1,555$2,294$2,697
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,580$6,734$7,884
Clean$4,167$6,125$7,172
Average$3,341$4,906$5,748
Rough$2,515$3,686$4,324
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,904$12,182$14,468
Clean$7,191$11,080$13,162
Average$5,766$8,874$10,549
Rough$4,340$6,669$7,936
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,100$6,320$7,505
Clean$3,731$5,748$6,828
Average$2,991$4,604$5,472
Rough$2,252$3,459$4,117
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,742$5,768$6,850
Clean$3,405$5,246$6,231
Average$2,730$4,201$4,994
Rough$2,055$3,157$3,757
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,543$5,461$6,485
Clean$3,224$4,967$5,900
Average$2,585$3,978$4,728
Rough$1,946$2,989$3,557
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,266$9,658$11,469
Clean$5,701$8,783$10,433
Average$4,571$7,035$8,362
Rough$3,441$5,286$6,291
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,780$6,945$8,101
Clean$4,349$6,316$7,369
Average$3,487$5,059$5,907
Rough$2,625$3,802$4,444
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,912$6,959$8,050
Clean$4,469$6,329$7,323
Average$3,583$5,069$5,869
Rough$2,697$3,809$4,416
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,159$7,686$8,497
Clean$5,604$6,990$7,729
Average$4,493$5,599$6,195
Rough$3,382$4,207$4,661
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,868$5,548$6,445
Clean$3,519$5,046$5,863
Average$2,822$4,041$4,699
Rough$2,124$3,037$3,535
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,541$7,732$8,901
Clean$5,041$7,032$8,098
Average$4,042$5,632$6,490
Rough$3,043$4,233$4,883
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,091$7,848$9,320
Clean$4,632$7,138$8,478
Average$3,714$5,717$6,795
Rough$2,796$4,296$5,112
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,820$8,241$9,532
Clean$5,296$7,495$8,671
Average$4,246$6,003$6,950
Rough$3,196$4,511$5,228
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,042$7,118$8,224
Clean$4,588$6,473$7,481
Average$3,679$5,185$5,996
Rough$2,769$3,896$4,511
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,415$6,805$8,081
Clean$4,017$6,189$7,352
Average$3,221$4,957$5,892
Rough$2,425$3,725$4,433
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,951$5,842$6,851
Clean$3,595$5,313$6,232
Average$2,882$4,255$4,995
Rough$2,170$3,198$3,758
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,577$7,055$8,379
Clean$4,164$6,416$7,622
Average$3,339$5,139$6,109
Rough$2,513$3,862$4,596
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,914$5,827$6,847
Clean$3,561$5,299$6,229
Average$2,855$4,244$4,992
Rough$2,150$3,189$3,756
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,612$9,548$11,114
Clean$6,016$8,683$10,110
Average$4,824$6,955$8,103
Rough$3,631$5,226$6,096
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,341$6,071$6,994
Clean$3,949$5,521$6,363
Average$3,167$4,422$5,100
Rough$2,384$3,323$3,836
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,564$5,493$6,524
Clean$3,243$4,996$5,935
Average$2,600$4,001$4,757
Rough$1,957$3,007$3,579
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,432$6,832$8,114
Clean$4,032$6,213$7,381
Average$3,233$4,976$5,916
Rough$2,434$3,740$4,451
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,419$6,447$7,530
Clean$4,021$5,864$6,850
Average$3,224$4,696$5,490
Rough$2,427$3,529$4,130
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,701$7,247$8,606
Clean$4,278$6,591$7,829
Average$3,430$5,279$6,275
Rough$2,582$3,967$4,721
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,862$6,838$7,893
Clean$4,424$6,219$7,180
Average$3,547$4,981$5,755
Rough$2,670$3,743$4,329
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,577 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,811 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,577 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,811 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,577 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,811 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $1,555 to $4,917, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.