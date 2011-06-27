Estimated values
2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$1,982
|$2,364
|Clean
|$1,163
|$1,813
|$2,164
|Average
|$938
|$1,474
|$1,763
|Rough
|$714
|$1,136
|$1,362
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,515
|$2,333
|$2,776
|Clean
|$1,382
|$2,134
|$2,540
|Average
|$1,115
|$1,736
|$2,070
|Rough
|$848
|$1,337
|$1,599
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,841
|$2,740
|$3,227
|Clean
|$1,679
|$2,506
|$2,953
|Average
|$1,355
|$2,038
|$2,406
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,570
|$1,859
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,574
|$2,388
|$2,828
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,184
|$2,589
|Average
|$1,159
|$1,776
|$2,109
|Rough
|$881
|$1,368
|$1,630