Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Ideal Truck for Me pfromd , 09/23/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Love my '08 truck. It turns heads even in Texas where trucks are dime a dozen. Bought it used with 60k, driven 12k in 6 months, no complaints. Pull a boat, take it off the pavement, rinse it off, go to dinner and have it valeted in front row next to all the "me too" luxury cars. Enjoy! Report Abuse

Top of the Line Avalanche! Steve Hays , 06/03/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've had two Avalanches before buying a Ford Super Duty for the diesel engine...what a mistake! Don't know if it was the new '08 diesel 6.4L or what, but fuel economy was miserable, 12mpg in town, 16mpg on interstate with no towing. I also missed the versatility of the Avalanche: side cargo bins, heavy duty covers, waterproof rear bed, and the expandable bed size. Not only that, but the EXT adds significant comfort and features: NAV, DVD entertainment, heated/cooled seats, luxurious and beautiful interior, and great looks. Take it easy on the gas pedal and you'll be getting 15-16mpg in town, 20mpg on the interstate. Hauls tools, gear, toys, and projects with ease. The ultimate upgrade! Report Abuse

Cadillac for the young!!! lberk , 03/25/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Living in South Florida presents some unique driving experiences and obstacles. So I traded in my 2006 Mercedes Benz CLK 350 convertible for something more utilitarian and safer for the wild roads of South Florida, my 2008 Escalade EXT. I love this truck. The buying experience was great as the dealership, coral cadillac, was a pleasure to deal with to the drive of the truck anything but that of a truck. Smooth over any type of road. It looks great (Black with the 22" chrome rims!). I can put my sons go-kart in the back and makes trips to Home depot easier. In sum, this is great truck and I look rugged pulling up to the court house next to the other attorneys driving there puny Benz's. Report Abuse

EXT BEAST - TOTALLY UNIQUE briefboy , 05/30/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Its a beast.. but totally fun and decadent. Nothing better to impress. Stereo is inceiable, seats are better than my living room. Bed cover leaked on delivery but was quickly fixed by dealer. I LOVE THE EXT BEAST!!! Report Abuse