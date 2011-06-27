Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Ideal Truck for Me
Love my '08 truck. It turns heads even in Texas where trucks are dime a dozen. Bought it used with 60k, driven 12k in 6 months, no complaints. Pull a boat, take it off the pavement, rinse it off, go to dinner and have it valeted in front row next to all the "me too" luxury cars. Enjoy!
Top of the Line Avalanche!
I've had two Avalanches before buying a Ford Super Duty for the diesel engine...what a mistake! Don't know if it was the new '08 diesel 6.4L or what, but fuel economy was miserable, 12mpg in town, 16mpg on interstate with no towing. I also missed the versatility of the Avalanche: side cargo bins, heavy duty covers, waterproof rear bed, and the expandable bed size. Not only that, but the EXT adds significant comfort and features: NAV, DVD entertainment, heated/cooled seats, luxurious and beautiful interior, and great looks. Take it easy on the gas pedal and you'll be getting 15-16mpg in town, 20mpg on the interstate. Hauls tools, gear, toys, and projects with ease. The ultimate upgrade!
Cadillac for the young!!!
Living in South Florida presents some unique driving experiences and obstacles. So I traded in my 2006 Mercedes Benz CLK 350 convertible for something more utilitarian and safer for the wild roads of South Florida, my 2008 Escalade EXT. I love this truck. The buying experience was great as the dealership, coral cadillac, was a pleasure to deal with to the drive of the truck anything but that of a truck. Smooth over any type of road. It looks great (Black with the 22" chrome rims!). I can put my sons go-kart in the back and makes trips to Home depot easier. In sum, this is great truck and I look rugged pulling up to the court house next to the other attorneys driving there puny Benz's.
EXT BEAST - TOTALLY UNIQUE
Its a beast.. but totally fun and decadent. Nothing better to impress. Stereo is inceiable, seats are better than my living room. Bed cover leaked on delivery but was quickly fixed by dealer. I LOVE THE EXT BEAST!!!
THEY ARE WRONG
Perfect .... No bed cover leaks ever..nothing has been better than my 2004 silverado SS for doing it all but this CADILLAC ESCALADE EXT. Yes they fixed everything in the 2009 model, telescoping steering wheel,side radar enhancement and a few other small details. BOSE sound is the BEST of the CLASS!!! RIDES like a dream,and handles well too. BIG TRUCK WITH BIGGER HORSEPOWER. Will pull anything you want and all wheel drive gets it done. Add a supercharger and look out, Have you got one fast and furious ride! This truck is almost perfect and I will have another one in a few years. DA KING has SPOKEN...LONG LIVE THE KING.
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade EXT
Related Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner