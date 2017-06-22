  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CT6
  4. Used 2018 Cadillac CT6
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2018 Cadillac CT6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of rear passenger space for adults
  • Engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan
  • Priced less than many competing sedans
  • No V8 engine offered
  • Virtually no unique customizability compared to rivals
  • Lacks the cosseting ride quality offered by competitors
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Cadillac CT6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price Range
$32,500 - $50,000
Used CT6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which CT6 does Edmunds recommend?

Thanks to its price advantage, the CT6 Platinum, would be our choice. Its impressive standard features list, such as rear-wheel steering, night vision, massaging seats, rear-seat entertainment, and quad-zone climate control, exceed anything from its competitors at a similar price level.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

The 2018 Cadillac CT6 can best be described as a full-size luxury sedan, but it's priced like a midsize. If you like the idea of a spacious and upscale luxury sedan with a little Detroit attitude, this Cadillac fits the bill.

Under the hood, the CT6's segment-straddling identity is apparent. Turbocharged four-cylinder power is standard, and it's the same engine that's featured in the Cadillac's midsize CTS. You won't find that combination in any of its German competitors.

But there's no doubt that the CT6 reaches new heights of luxury relative to its midsize brethren. Throw in generous rear passenger accommodations, top-shelf interior trimmings and a competitive starting price, and the CT6 becomes a legitimate challenger to the traditional leaders.

2018 Cadillac CT6 models

The 2018 Cadillac CT6 is a large luxury sedan available in four main trim levels. The base CT6 is well equipped, while the Luxury trim adds high-end safety and convenience features. Next, the Premium Luxury adds even more technology, followed by the Platinum, which makes all options standard.

The base CT6 comes standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine (265 hp, 295 lb-ft) and includes 18-inch wheels (19s with the V6), front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights and taillights, heated mirrors, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with two-way power lumbar), driver-seat memory settings and dual-zone automatic climate control. Also standard on the technology front are GM's OnStar system (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Bluetooth, a 10.2-inch touchscreen with Cadillac's CUE interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a rearview camera, voice controls, four USB charge ports, wireless charging and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio and three audio USB ports.

An optional Driver Awareness and Convenience package adds a panoramic sunroof, automatic high-beam headlights, automatic wipers, power-folding mirrors, heated front seats, a navigation system and an array of extra safety features (see Safety section for details). There's also an optional V6 engine rated at 335 hp and 284 lb-ft.

The Luxury trim starts with all of the above equipment and adds another engine choice, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 (404 hp, 400 lb-ft), automatic parking system, auto brake hold (prevents forward/rearward creep when your foot is off the brake), a hands-free trunklid, four-way power lumbar for the front seats, front passenger-seat memory settings, a top-down 360-degree parking camera system, rear side window shades, upgraded interior lighting and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The optional Comfort package adds ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. There is also an Enhanced Vision and Comfort package with those upgraded seats plus a unique rearview mirror that displays streaming video from a special rearview camera.

Moving up to the Premium Luxury gets you an upgraded gauge cluster display, a head-up display, and the Enhanced Vision and Comfort package as standard.

For both the Luxury and Premium Luxury trim levels, an available Rear Seat package bolsters the CT6 Luxury's feature list with a rear entertainment system and four-zone automatic climate control. An available Active Chassis package (not available with the 2.0-liter engine) bundles adaptive suspension dampers, active rear steering and 20-inch wheels. A 34-speaker (yes, 34) Bose Panaray premium audio system is also optional. For the Premium Luxury trim only, an optional Driver Assist package adds adaptive cruise control, a night vision camera system and enhanced safety-related automatic braking.

At the top of the totem pole is the Platinum, which adds all of the above as standard equipment plus 12-way power-adjustable front seats with massage functions, premium leather upholstery, and eight-way power-adjustable outboard rear seats with ventilation.

The Plug-In variant takes many of the options available in the Premium Luxury and Luxury configuration and makes them standard, along with a new 2.0-liter turbocharged hybrid powertrain (335 hp, 432 lb-ft). The Driver Awareness and Convenience and the Enhanced Vision and Comfort packages are all standard. The Hybrid comes with 18-inch wheels and is only available in rear-wheel drive. Due to the large battery pack, you do lose significant trunk volume.

Trim tested

The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2016 Cadillac CT6 Platinum (twin-turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 2018 Cadillac CT6 has received some revisions, including a new nine-speed automatic transmission for 2017 and the deletion of the Premier trim level. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 2018 Cadillac CT6.

Driving

7.5
Formidable acceleration, powerful brakes and a smart transmission give the CT6 a king-of-the-road character that befits its flagship status.

Acceleration

7.5
The turbocharged V6 has strong pull from almost any rpm, and quick, smooth upshifts give the sense of virtually uninterrupted power. Zero to 60 mph takes 5.2 seconds, though, which puts this top-of-the-line CT6 midpack among top-shelf sedans.

Braking

9.0
The CT6's brake pedal is reassuringly firm and easy to modulate. Despite the car's roughly 4,400-pound bulk, the brakes hauled it down from 60 mph in just 102.4 feet in Edmunds testing, a stunning performance for a luxury sedan.

Steering

7.0
The steering effort gets artificially heavy in Sport mode without adding any tangible value for spirited driving. Left in its default mode, it's light and pleasantly accurate, if typically numb for the segment.

Handling

6.5
Body roll is held within reasonable bounds, but the CT6 feels large and long. Some cars shrink around you at speed; this isn't one of them. The CTS on which it's based is a great athlete, but the CT6 is unremarkable, like a stretched CTS on novocaine.

Drivability

7.0
Throttle modulation is intuitive, but the transmission sometimes feels as if it has only two modes: "stay in current gear" or "redline ho!" An in-between step would be appropriate for a dignified luxury car.

Comfort

7.0
The CT6 has potential in this category, but our test car's jittery ride held it back. Put the ride aside, and you've got a roomy, well-appointed sedan with a quiet cabin and massaging seats front and rear.

Seat comfort

7.5
The wide front seats don't offer much lateral support but are plenty comfortable on long hauls. Massage controls are finicky, but the multiple massage programs are addicting. The rear outboard seats feel first-class and offer massage functions of their own.

Ride comfort

4.5
Even on roads we know to be fairly smooth, our CT6 Platinum quivered uncomfortably. The ride was also a bit flinty over impacts, so we never really felt as if it was dialed in the way a car in this class should be.

Noise & vibration

7.0
The CT6's 3.0-liter V6 sends vibrations through the steering wheel at 4,500 rpm, which is common for a V6 but unwelcome at this price (e.g., Audi's V6 doesn't do it). The highway ride is hushed, with little wind, road or tire noise to speak of.

Climate control

7.5
Strong A/C performance and quiet fan. User-friendly touchscreen interface for climate controls with redundant controls below. Separate controls for rear passengers look like the redundant ones in front. Effective seat heating and cooling front and rear.

Interior

8.0
High-end materials are just about everywhere you look and touch, and the Platinum model we tested has every available feature. A good showing for the price, although customization options are limited.

Ease of use

8.0
Cadillac's infotainment interface has been improved since its introduction. The 10.2-inch touchscreen features large, easy-to-understand icons and a sensible menu structure. Other controls are mostly user-friendly as well, so it's an easy car to live with.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Large doors afford wide openings all around, and the CT6's seats are at the perfect height to slide right in. Convenient and welcoming for all ages and stages.

Driving position

7.5
The CT6's power-adjustable wheel doesn't telescope out far enough, so it'll be a reach if you need to slide the seatback a ways. The wheel itself feels substantial in your hands, and gauge visibility is excellent. Up and down range for the seat is ample.

Roominess

8.5
Tons of rearward travel for the front seats, and generous room in all other directions. Taller drivers have plenty of space. Rear-seat room is also ample, even for larger folks, but there are no footrests as in some competitors.

Visibility

7.5
The view out is satisfactory front and rear. You don't feel as if you're peering out of a bunker. The streaming-video rearview mirror had us seeing double due to the different focal point, but it shows a wider view of what's behind (and can be turned off).

Quality

7.5
The CT6 Platinum's cabin is swathed in leather and chrome interior trim is thankfully sparse. Overall, the effect isn't quite as nice as what you get from Audi or Mercedes-Benz, but it's getting harder to pinpoint the flaws.

Utility

7.5
At heart, the CT6 is a stretched version of a midsize sedan (the CTS), and that shows in its relatively short and small trunk. Cadillac could also do a better job at providing interior storage options; the stylishness of the dashboard and center stack seem to have taken priority.

Small-item storage

6.5
The touchpad on the center console takes up some space that might otherwise be used for phone storage. You'll manage in the CT6, but your phone might end up in one of the cupholders. Decent room for other stuff under the center armrest.

Cargo space

7.5
The trunk has a wide opening that's great for loading large items such as golf bags. The trunk narrows abruptly at the rear wheelwells, however, and overall volume is modest at 15.3 cubic feet.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The CT6's long rear doors and large back seat give it an inherent advantage compared to smaller sedans. A rear-facing child seat should fit with no need to adjust the position of the corresponding front seat. The two sets of LATCH anchors are easy to access.

Technology

8.0
Technology is a strong suit for the CT6, especially now that the user interface has been revised with a beautiful 10.2-inch display and quicker response times. If you're looking for high-tech features that are also user-friendly, the CT6 is a good pick.

Audio & navigation

8.0
Cadillac's CUE system has been improved. The touchscreen looks great and responds promptly to commands. The redundant touchpad between the seats provides odd haptic vibration feedback. Bose Panaray system sounds rich and full.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on the CT6. Cadillac's got you covered with four USB charge ports, three USB audio ports and wireless charging to boot. Bluetooth phone pairing is quick and painless.

Driver aids

8.0
The CT6 Platinum comes standard with adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane departure intervention, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a night vision system. There's also a streaming-video rearview mirror.

Voice control

7.0
Our repeated attempts to change iPhone playlists were unsuccessful even though we used the proper voice command structure ("Play playlist [name]"). Instead, a sustained press of the voice button accesses the iPhone's Siri voice commands, which work quite well.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Cadillac CT6.

5(72%)
4(14%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 3.6 AWD
Anguyen,05/01/2018
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I haven't experienced the jerky transmission shift problems at low speed. Perhaps because I also turn off the auto stop/start function which is unrefined (very similar to our 2016 Audi A6 3.0T). The driving dynamics, technology and value have been as advertised. But fit and fitness needs work (loose rear quarter rubber seal, climate control panel popping out). At least my dealership experience has been excellent. The car lacks the blistering speed of our 2016 Audi A6 but just as buttery smooth (perhaps slightly more than that A6). And the hushed cabin, technology and the way this large car handles a twisty road, on the standard steel suspension, are rather impressive.
Fantastic voyage
Deborah,04/15/2018
PLUG-IN 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid EVT)
I absolutely love this car. I have owned 6 cars and 3 SUV's and the CT6 hybrid is by far the best. The ride is incredible. The ride is so smooth it feels as though you are floating. The seats hug you as you drive and it feels as though they were made just to fit your body. The technology in this car is amazing and surprisingly easy to navigate.
Perfect Purchase
Ken Deill,10/12/2018
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I have not been this excited about one of My Cadillacs since my first Northstar purchase in the late 1990s. I usually purchase used Cadillacs. I have had a 1976 Seville, 1997 SLS, 2000 STS, 2003 STS, 2007 STS AWD, 2013 XTS platinum. Most purchased three years old with low mileage. I now decided because of the Super Cruise feature to purchase New. I located the color, and model I wanted , drove 112 miles one way, and bought the White over Black CT6 platinum, I now own. I purchased it after a drive around the block. I traded my 2013 XTS platinum in, received 0% five year money, and drove home. 55 miles of which I went hands free, on super cruise. I have had Adaptive cruise for some time now, so I was used to everything, except letting go of the wheel. It was fantastic. The V-6 TT is right there as well. I have 1960s muscle cars that cannot beat it. I decided to drive the CT6 to my home in Louisiana 938 miles away from my usual residence. My wife, and I drove 600 miles the first day 85% of which was hands free. The whole round trip I drove hands free 1600 miles, Best 33 miles to a gallon, average 28. Through St louis in driving rain, and all. My wife said it beat every other Cadillac for front seat comfort. Finally the best massage in town on all four seats. I have peole at work that go out at lunch time just for that experience. The stereos have been so good for so long it is difficult to say, however the 34 speaker system , we love it as well. We both look very forward to the upcoming V-8 , I will opt for the 500 horse unit as I like the looks of that vehicle better. Thanks Cadillac for another great experience every time I decide to take this car. Did I forget to mention , It is fun again to take an automobile trip. Fun to drive 80 miles or so for dinner. Thanks Again. Ken Deill
Best Full Size Luxury For the Money!
Tony Da'Acosta,07/07/2018
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
After hearing and reading all the stuff people where saying about the CT6 I decided to buy one. It wasn't easy since a lot of reviews where complaining about "vibrations felt on steering during acceleration" to "Suspension not being smooth enough all kinds of stuff, after finally getting one I can say most of those reviews where just hatting on the CT6. There is some vibration felt under extreme acceleration but to anyone that has owned an AWD vehicle if you say you have never felt this you are lying they all do it, before getting this CT6 I had a S550 AWD same feeling when picking up speed under hard acceleration, some reviews compared it to the junk Audi A6, had one of those junks too always at dealer for problems with vibrations, electrical stuff battery use to drain, trim on doors and pillars coming off, nav screen stopped working and weird noises from AWD system under hard accelerations and or turning at low speeds, after just 16mo. of ownership decided to take it to the nearest carmax and get rid of it, not to mention the trade value on the A6 was less than 45% after 16 mo. : (.. The Benz was a lot better than Audi very smooth and not as much vibration, the only problem was the electronic suspension other than that great car. I test drove the Lexus and I can't believe why people make such a big deal about that car, the LS 500 felt like driving a Ford Econoline felt very heavy and not mannered at all during lane changes, lots of tire noise at highway speeds and seats are not comfortable at all they are very hard rear are a little better but still for the price tag there is no comparing. Some websites say "the CT6 competition Offers more technology and options" well thats a lie, none of the ones I mentioned above had any of the options the Premium Luxury CT6 offers and even if you get the top of the line Lexus, Audi or Mercedes you still don't get the same technology you get with the CT6, Panaray Bose, Active Chassis and steering, wifi , night vision and not to mention Supercruise the best. There are a few flaws to the CT6 1. Engine should have more HP, even though it gets up and going very well . 2. Transmission on AWD model shifts hard at low speeds sometimes, not all the time but I do have a lead foot. 3. Start / Stop Technology is annoying I think Luxury cars shouldn't have this period or at least a setting where you can turn it off period never to come on again at next ignition cycle. Other than that there is nothing at the time that bothers me, fits all the stuff I have to carry for my 3 kids , car is very safe all of the safety and driver awareness stuff works great, Heads up display is great you see all the warnings there , auto parking feature is cool and works perfect, love the night vision and the 360 cameras record any disturbance to the car and records you trips. Great Car Overall and so far it's been great, Getting an average of 29.9 MPG but I mostly do highway.
See all 7 reviews of the 2018 Cadillac CT6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
404 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the CT6 models:

Following Distance Indicator
Lets you know if you're getting too close to the car in front.
Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking
Mitigates low-speed impacts by warning the driver and even applying the brakes during low-speed maneuvers.
Automatic Safety Belt Tightening
Keeps you secure in the vehicle by tightening the belts automatically during emergency braking or sudden maneuvers.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Cadillac CT6

Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Overview

The Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 is offered in the following submodels: CT6 Sedan, CT6 Hybrid. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), PLUG-IN 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid EVT), and Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Cadillac CT6?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury is priced between $33,999 and$42,995 with odometer readings between 14881 and44871 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury is priced between $32,500 and$32,500 with odometer readings between 47016 and47016 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN is priced between $50,000 and$50,000 with odometer readings between 1989 and1989 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Cadillac CT6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Cadillac CT6 for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2018 CT6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $32,500 and mileage as low as 1989 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Cadillac CT6.

Can't find a used 2018 Cadillac CT6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CT6 for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,228.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $11,162.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CT6 for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,745.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,358.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Cadillac CT6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac CT6 lease specials

Related Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles