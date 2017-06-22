After hearing and reading all the stuff people where saying about the CT6 I decided to buy one. It wasn't easy since a lot of reviews where complaining about "vibrations felt on steering during acceleration" to "Suspension not being smooth enough all kinds of stuff, after finally getting one I can say most of those reviews where just hatting on the CT6. There is some vibration felt under extreme acceleration but to anyone that has owned an AWD vehicle if you say you have never felt this you are lying they all do it, before getting this CT6 I had a S550 AWD same feeling when picking up speed under hard acceleration, some reviews compared it to the junk Audi A6, had one of those junks too always at dealer for problems with vibrations, electrical stuff battery use to drain, trim on doors and pillars coming off, nav screen stopped working and weird noises from AWD system under hard accelerations and or turning at low speeds, after just 16mo. of ownership decided to take it to the nearest carmax and get rid of it, not to mention the trade value on the A6 was less than 45% after 16 mo. : (.. The Benz was a lot better than Audi very smooth and not as much vibration, the only problem was the electronic suspension other than that great car. I test drove the Lexus and I can't believe why people make such a big deal about that car, the LS 500 felt like driving a Ford Econoline felt very heavy and not mannered at all during lane changes, lots of tire noise at highway speeds and seats are not comfortable at all they are very hard rear are a little better but still for the price tag there is no comparing. Some websites say "the CT6 competition Offers more technology and options" well thats a lie, none of the ones I mentioned above had any of the options the Premium Luxury CT6 offers and even if you get the top of the line Lexus, Audi or Mercedes you still don't get the same technology you get with the CT6, Panaray Bose, Active Chassis and steering, wifi , night vision and not to mention Supercruise the best. There are a few flaws to the CT6 1. Engine should have more HP, even though it gets up and going very well . 2. Transmission on AWD model shifts hard at low speeds sometimes, not all the time but I do have a lead foot. 3. Start / Stop Technology is annoying I think Luxury cars shouldn't have this period or at least a setting where you can turn it off period never to come on again at next ignition cycle. Other than that there is nothing at the time that bothers me, fits all the stuff I have to carry for my 3 kids , car is very safe all of the safety and driver awareness stuff works great, Heads up display is great you see all the warnings there , auto parking feature is cool and works perfect, love the night vision and the 360 cameras record any disturbance to the car and records you trips. Great Car Overall and so far it's been great, Getting an average of 29.9 MPG but I mostly do highway.

