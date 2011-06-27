  1. Home
Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2018 CT6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.0/585.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Enhanced Sport Appearance Packageyes
Driver Awareness and Convenience Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cadillac Edition First Aid Kityes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Highway Safety Kityes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Trunk/Cargo Area Carpet Matyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Single Slot CD Optical Driveyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Trunk Sill Plateyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room46.4 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
20" Midnight Silver Aluminum Wheelsyes
Exterior Accent Packageyes
Tire Inflatoryes
19" Multi-Spoke Aluminum Wheels w/Sterling Silver Premium Painted Finishyes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Gloss Black Ground Effects Packageyes
Flushmount Rear Spoileryes
Sport Packageyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity15.3 cu.ft.
Length204.1 in.
Curb weight3666 lbs.
Gross weight4790 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume136.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Red Horizon Tintcoat
  • Midnight Sky Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Metallic
  • Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Black Raven
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Light Neutral w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
