Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)

2019 Cadillac CT6

What’s new

  • Refreshed exterior design
  • New turbocharged four-cylinder engine and 10-speed automatic are standard
  • Revised trim levels
  • New turbocharged V8 option for Platinum trim level
  • Part of the first CT6 generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of rear passenger space for adults
  • Engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan
  • Priced less than many competing sedans
  • Super Cruise system offers hands-free driving on the highway
  • Virtually no customizability compared to rivals
  • Lacks the cosseting ride quality offered by competitors
  • Standard four-cylinder engine down on power
  • Limited interior storage
MSRP Starting at
$50,495
2019 Cadillac CT6 pricing

Which CT6 does Edmunds recommend?

Thanks to this Cadillac's built-in price advantage, the CT6 Platinum is our choice. It comes with impressive technology features, such as night-vision assist and Super Cruise, while the performance side includes all-wheel drive and a punchy twin-turbo V6. Yes, it's the most expensive CT6 you can get, but its price lands where the other guys are just getting started.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

The 2019 Cadillac CT6 is a full-size luxury sedan that has aggressive styling and a refreshing execution that is a departure from the cookie-cutter sedans by the European and Asian luxury car manufacturers.

For 2019, the CT6 receives updates that resolve some of the issues we felt hurt its chances compared to its rivals. A new base engine and transmission combo should be more efficient, while items that were previously options have been added to the standard features list. From a usability perspective, knob-based controls for the infotainment system replace the clunky touchpad Cadillac previously used, and we're excited to give it a shot.

But what differentiates the CT6 from the competition is some of its trick available features such as Cadillac's Super Cruise advanced driver assist system and Surround Vision Recorder. This latter tech records a 360-degree-view video around the car when it is parked and works as a dash cam when the car is moving. The CT6 also comes with a few standard features that set it apart from the competition, such as a camera-based rearview mirror, a customizable digital instrument panel, sporty suspension calibration and, of course, a roomy interior.

Aside from high feature content, the CT6 is priced competitively to established large luxury sedans. And it is generally simpler to shop for thanks to its uncomplicated trim and options structure. Unfortunately, that simplicity also means you don't get the customizability or truly exclusive options that the high-end luxury sedan segment is all about. Competitors, such as the Audi A8 and the BMW 7 Series, supply that customizability, as well as plusher ride qualities. And you can't discount the impact of their badges. Meanwhile, the Genesis G90 and the Lexus LS 500 have even softer rides.

Ultimately, if style, value and technology are your priorities, the Cadillac CT6 should be a prime consideration.

2019 Cadillac CT6 models

The 2019 Cadillac CT6 is a large luxury sedan available in four main trim levels. The CT6 Luxury is well-equipped, while the Premium Luxury trim adds high-end safety and convenience features. The Sport trim comes with a V6 and aggressive bodywork. Finally, the Platinum makes all options standard and features a turbocharged V6 or an optional turbocharged V8.

The CT6 Luxury comes standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine (237 horsepower, 258 lb-ft) and a 10-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. Eighteen-inch wheels are standard, as are LED headlights, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

On the technology front, the CT6 Luxury includes GM's OnStar system (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot capability), a 10.2-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, USB ports, satellite radio, a wireless charging pad, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

An optional Driver Awareness and Convenience package adds a panoramic sunroof, automatic high-beam headlights, power-folding mirrors, heated front seats, a navigation system and an array of extra safety features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and rear cross-traffic alert. The CT6 Luxury is also available with a V6 engine rated at 335 hp and 284 lb-ft, which is exclusively paired with all-wheel drive and 19-inch wheels.

The Premium Luxury trim starts with all of the above equipment, including the Driver Awareness and Convenience package, and adds an automatic parking system, a hands-free  trunklid, upgraded front seats, a surround-view 360-degree parking camera system, rear window shades, upgraded interior lighting, and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. A Surround Vision Recorder is also standard with this trim, allowing drivers to record video from the CT6's front and rear cameras onto an SD card.

A Comfort and Technology package is offered for the CT6 Premium Luxury, adding ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, a unique rearview mirror that displays streaming video from a rear-mounted camera, a rear camera washer, a larger 12-inch digital instrumentation display, and a head-up display. A Rear Seat package is also available, adding a rear-seat entertainment system, four-zone climate control and an air ionization system. Like the CT6 Luxury, CT6 Premium Luxury model buyers can upgrade to a V6 engine and all-wheel drive.

Based on the Premium Luxury model, the Sport trim comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 404 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque, and all-wheel drive is standard. Otherwise, upgrades are cosmetic and include a different grille, 19-inch wheels, a lower body kit, a rear spoiler, darkened window surrounds, and carbon-pattern interior trim.

Optional on the Sport and the Premium Luxury models equipped with all-wheel drive, the Super Cruise package installs Cadillac's advanced driver assist system that allows for hands-free driving on select highways. The package also includes adaptive cruise control, night-vision assist, rear wheel steering, a Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension, and 20-inch wheels.

Split off just the performance parts, and the Active Chassis package equips the car with magnetic ride control, rear wheel steering and 20-inch wheels. The Comfort and Technology package and the Rear Seat package are also available for the CT6 Sport.

At the top of the totem pole is the Platinum, which takes a Premium Luxury model and includes the Super Cruise, Comfort and Technology, and Rear Seat packages all as standard equipment. It then adds the Sport's turbocharged V6 engine or an optional turbocharged V8 (500 hp, 574 lb-ft of torque). Other extras include all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, front seats with extra adjustments and massage functions, premium leather upholstery, power-adjustable outboard rear seats (with heating, ventilation and massage functions), and a 34-speaker Bose Panaray sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac CT6 Platinum (twin-turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the Cadillac CT6 has received some revisions, including a new four-cylinder base engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, exterior styling and usability improvements. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 2019 Cadillac CT6.

Scorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort6.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Driving

7.5
Formidable acceleration, powerful brakes and a smart transmission bestow the CT6 with a king-of-the-road character that befits its flagship status.

Acceleration

7.5
The turbocharged V6 has a strong pull from almost any rpm, and quick, smooth upshifts give the sense of virtually uninterrupted power. Acceleration is midpack among top-shelf sedans.

Braking

9.0
The CT6's brake pedal is reassuringly firm and easy to modulate. Despite the car's roughly 4,400-pound bulk, in Edmunds testing the brakes hauled it down from 60 mph in just 102 feet, an impressive performance for a luxury sedan.

Steering

7.0
The steering effort gets artificially heavy in Sport mode without adding any tangible value for spirited driving. Left in its default mode, it's light and pleasantly accurate if numb, which is typical for the segment.

Handling

6.5
Body roll is held within reasonable bounds, but the CT6 feels large and long. Some cars shrink around you at speed; this isn't one of them. The CTS on which it's based is a great athlete, but the CT6 is unremarkable, like a stretched CTS on novocaine.

Drivability

7.0
Throttle modulation is intuitive, but the transmission sometimes feels as if it has only two modes: "Stay in current gear" or "Redline ho!" An in-between step would be appropriate for a dignified luxury car.

Comfort

6.5
The CT6 has potential in this category, but our test car's jittery ride held it back. Put the ride aside, and you've got a roomy, well-appointed sedan with a quiet cabin and massaging seats front and rear.

Seat comfort

7.5
The wide front seats don't offer much lateral support but are plenty comfortable on long hauls. The massage controls are finicky, but the multiple massage programs are addicting. The rear outboard seats feel first-class, offering massage functions of their own.

Ride comfort

4.5
Even on roads we know to be fairly smooth, our CT6 Platinum quivered uncomfortably. The ride was also a bit flinty over impacts, so we never really felt as if it was dialed in the way a car in this class should be.

Noise & vibration

7.0
The CT6's 3.0-liter V6 sends vibrations through the steering wheel at 4,500 rpm, which is common for a V6 but unwelcome at this price (e.g., Audi's V6 doesn't do it). The highway ride is hushed, with little wind, road or tire noise to speak of.

Climate control

7.5
The climate system is a strong performer, possessing a quiet fan and a user-friendly touchscreen interface for climate controls with redundant controls below. Separate controls for rear passengers look like the redundant ones in front. Seat heating and cooling are effective in the front and rear.

Interior

8.0
High-end materials are just about everywhere you look and touch, and the Platinum model we tested has every available feature. It's a good showing for the price, although customization options are limited.

Ease of use

8.0
Cadillac's infotainment interface has been improved since its introduction. The touchscreen features large, easy-to-understand icons and a sensible menu structure. Other controls are mostly user-friendly as well, so it's an easy car to live with.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The large doors afford wide openings all around, and the CT6's seats are at the perfect height to slide right in. Convenient and welcoming for all ages and stages.

Driving position

7.5
The CT6's power-adjustable wheel doesn't telescope out far enough, so it'll be a reach if you need to slide the seat back a ways. The wheel itself feels substantial in your hands, and gauge visibility is excellent. Height adjustment range for the seat is ample.

Roominess

8.5
The front seats offer tons of rearward travel and there's generous room in all other directions. Taller drivers have plenty of space. Rear-seat room is also ample, even for larger folks, but there are no footrests as in some competitors.

Visibility

7.5
The view out is satisfactory front and rear. You don't feel as if you're peering out of a bunker. The streaming-video rearview mirror had us seeing double due to the different focal point, but it shows a wider view of what's behind (and can be turned off).

Quality

7.5
The CT6 Platinum's cabin is swathed in leather, and chrome interior trim is thankfully sparse. Overall, the effect isn't quite as nice as what you get from Audi or Mercedes-Benz, but it's getting harder to pinpoint the flaws.

Utility

7.0
At heart, the CT6 is a stretched version of a midsize sedan (the CTS), and that shows in its relatively short and small trunk. Cadillac could also do a better job at providing interior storage options; the stylishness of the dashboard and center stack seems to have taken priority.

Small-item storage

6.5
The infotainment controller on the center console takes up some space that might otherwise be used for phone storage. You'll manage in the CT6, but your phone might end up in one of the cupholders. Decent room for other stuff exists under the center armrest.

Cargo space

7.0
The trunk has a wide opening that's great for loading large items such as golf bags. The trunk narrows abruptly at the rear wheelwells, however, and overall volume is modest at 15.3 cubic feet.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
The CT6's long rear doors and large back seat make it suitable for even the largest of car seats. A rear-facing child seat should fit with no need to adjust the position of the relevant front seat. The two sets of car seat anchors are relatively easy to access.

Technology

8.0
Technology is a strong suit for the CT6, especially with the beautiful 10.2-inch display and quicker response times. If you're looking for high-tech features that are also user-friendly, the CT6 is a good pick.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on the CT6. Cadillac's got you covered with loads of USB ports at the front and rear, and wireless charging to boot. Bluetooth phone pairing is quick and painless.

Driver aids

8.0
The CT6 Platinum comes standard with adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane departure intervention, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a night-vision system. There's also a streaming-video rearview mirror.

Voice control

7.0
Our repeated attempts to change iPhone playlists were unsuccessful even though we used the proper voice command structure ("Play playlist [name]"). Instead, a sustained press of the voice button accesses the iPhone's Siri voice commands, which work quite well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Cadillac CT6.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • doors
  • maintenance & parts

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Style, Class, Value
Cmaygar,
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

I recently purchased my CT6 Sport after shopping for a month or so for a twin-turbo sport sedan. There was nothing within striking distance of the price of my car to be in the running. The technology packages on my car, with the added comfort and technology package, are outstanding. My favorite new piece of technology is the rear view mirror full-spectrum camera. Wow! This is the best safety feature since the blind-spot monitor. I never turn the camera back to its normal setting. This car handles beautifully. It’s acceleration in “touring” mode is smooth and amazingly quick. The car corners very well, which is amazing for its length. The entertainment and utility system is very easy to use and quite intuitive. I also love the built-in phone charger. Great idea! This is definitely not your grandfather’s Caddy. This Sport edition is a true head-turner. The aggressive body styling is very sharp. I look forward to driving my car every morning. If you love to drive an elegant, yet sporty, full-size sedan, take a look at this car. You won’t be sorry.

5 out of 5 stars, Love the Caddy. Not your daddy’s caddy
Patrick,
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

The combination of simplicity, sophistication, power, and luxury was much more than I expected when I took it for a test drive. It had me as soon as I shut the door. Very excited to drive this car.. it out classed all the European cars I had prior.

5 out of 5 stars, Great car
Happy guy,
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A)

Beautiful styling, great ride, all sorts of electrical gadgets and innovation, love the 360 overhead radar, side radar, and digital rear view mirror. I enjoy using it to take my BMW owning friends to pick up their cars being repaired at great cost at the BMW dealer - they should have bought a caddy for thousands less!

Features & Specs

Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 10A
MSRP$62,595
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 6800 rpm
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 10A
MSRP$55,495
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 6800 rpm
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$66,595
MPG 18 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower404 hp @ 5700 rpm
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$86,795
MPG 18 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower404 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite CT6 safety features:

Following Distance Indicator
Lets you know if you're getting too close to the car in front.
Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking
Mitigates low-speed impacts by warning the driver and even applying the brakes during low-speed maneuvers.
Automatic Safety Belt Tightening
Keeps you secure in the vehicle by tightening the belts automatically during emergency braking or sudden maneuvers.

Cadillac CT6 vs. the competition

Cadillac CT6 vs. Cadillac CTS

While the Cadillac CT6 handles well for its size, its smaller brother, the CTS, is more nimble and better suited for spirited driving. The CT6, on the other hand, is larger on the outside and inside and has a bigger trunk. Passengers will prefer to be in the back seat of the CT6, especially when it's equipped with all the bells and whistles. The CT6 can also go further on a tank of gas thanks to its efficient powertrain.

Cadillac CT6 vs. Genesis G90

Both are premium luxury sedans, and the Genesis G90 is similar in size to the CT6. Rear-seat passengers get a little less legroom in the G90, but it comes with a smooth V8 engine, perfect for loping along the highway yet responsive enough to make a fast pass. In top-trim form, the CT6 has more advanced technology features, but you'll pay for them — the G90 is much lower in price.

Cadillac CT6 vs. BMW 7 Series

Although the BMW can be optioned to near-stratospheric pricing, at this price range, the 7 Series is merely getting started. The CT6, on the other hand, has everything, from advanced cruise control to plush rear-seat amenities. Curiously, while the 7 Series has a larger rear-seat area and trunk, the CT6's front seats are roomier.

