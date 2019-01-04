2019 Cadillac CT6
What’s new
- Refreshed exterior design
- New turbocharged four-cylinder engine and 10-speed automatic are standard
- Revised trim levels
- New turbocharged V8 option for Platinum trim level
- Part of the first CT6 generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of rear passenger space for adults
- Engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan
- Priced less than many competing sedans
- Super Cruise system offers hands-free driving on the highway
- Virtually no customizability compared to rivals
- Lacks the cosseting ride quality offered by competitors
- Standard four-cylinder engine down on power
- Limited interior storage
Which CT6 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
The 2019 Cadillac CT6 is a full-size luxury sedan that has aggressive styling and a refreshing execution that is a departure from the cookie-cutter sedans by the European and Asian luxury car manufacturers.
For 2019, the CT6 receives updates that resolve some of the issues we felt hurt its chances compared to its rivals. A new base engine and transmission combo should be more efficient, while items that were previously options have been added to the standard features list. From a usability perspective, knob-based controls for the infotainment system replace the clunky touchpad Cadillac previously used, and we're excited to give it a shot.
But what differentiates the CT6 from the competition is some of its trick available features such as Cadillac's Super Cruise advanced driver assist system and Surround Vision Recorder. This latter tech records a 360-degree-view video around the car when it is parked and works as a dash cam when the car is moving. The CT6 also comes with a few standard features that set it apart from the competition, such as a camera-based rearview mirror, a customizable digital instrument panel, sporty suspension calibration and, of course, a roomy interior.
Aside from high feature content, the CT6 is priced competitively to established large luxury sedans. And it is generally simpler to shop for thanks to its uncomplicated trim and options structure. Unfortunately, that simplicity also means you don't get the customizability or truly exclusive options that the high-end luxury sedan segment is all about. Competitors, such as the Audi A8 and the BMW 7 Series, supply that customizability, as well as plusher ride qualities. And you can't discount the impact of their badges. Meanwhile, the Genesis G90 and the Lexus LS 500 have even softer rides.
Ultimately, if style, value and technology are your priorities, the Cadillac CT6 should be a prime consideration.
2019 Cadillac CT6 models
The 2019 Cadillac CT6 is a large luxury sedan available in four main trim levels. The CT6 Luxury is well-equipped, while the Premium Luxury trim adds high-end safety and convenience features. The Sport trim comes with a V6 and aggressive bodywork. Finally, the Platinum makes all options standard and features a turbocharged V6 or an optional turbocharged V8.
The CT6 Luxury comes standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine (237 horsepower, 258 lb-ft) and a 10-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. Eighteen-inch wheels are standard, as are LED headlights, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
On the technology front, the CT6 Luxury includes GM's OnStar system (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot capability), a 10.2-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, USB ports, satellite radio, a wireless charging pad, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.
An optional Driver Awareness and Convenience package adds a panoramic sunroof, automatic high-beam headlights, power-folding mirrors, heated front seats, a navigation system and an array of extra safety features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and rear cross-traffic alert. The CT6 Luxury is also available with a V6 engine rated at 335 hp and 284 lb-ft, which is exclusively paired with all-wheel drive and 19-inch wheels.
The Premium Luxury trim starts with all of the above equipment, including the Driver Awareness and Convenience package, and adds an automatic parking system, a hands-free trunklid, upgraded front seats, a surround-view 360-degree parking camera system, rear window shades, upgraded interior lighting, and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. A Surround Vision Recorder is also standard with this trim, allowing drivers to record video from the CT6's front and rear cameras onto an SD card.
A Comfort and Technology package is offered for the CT6 Premium Luxury, adding ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, a unique rearview mirror that displays streaming video from a rear-mounted camera, a rear camera washer, a larger 12-inch digital instrumentation display, and a head-up display. A Rear Seat package is also available, adding a rear-seat entertainment system, four-zone climate control and an air ionization system. Like the CT6 Luxury, CT6 Premium Luxury model buyers can upgrade to a V6 engine and all-wheel drive.
Based on the Premium Luxury model, the Sport trim comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 404 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque, and all-wheel drive is standard. Otherwise, upgrades are cosmetic and include a different grille, 19-inch wheels, a lower body kit, a rear spoiler, darkened window surrounds, and carbon-pattern interior trim.
Optional on the Sport and the Premium Luxury models equipped with all-wheel drive, the Super Cruise package installs Cadillac's advanced driver assist system that allows for hands-free driving on select highways. The package also includes adaptive cruise control, night-vision assist, rear wheel steering, a Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension, and 20-inch wheels.
Split off just the performance parts, and the Active Chassis package equips the car with magnetic ride control, rear wheel steering and 20-inch wheels. The Comfort and Technology package and the Rear Seat package are also available for the CT6 Sport.
At the top of the totem pole is the Platinum, which takes a Premium Luxury model and includes the Super Cruise, Comfort and Technology, and Rear Seat packages all as standard equipment. It then adds the Sport's turbocharged V6 engine or an optional turbocharged V8 (500 hp, 574 lb-ft of torque). Other extras include all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, front seats with extra adjustments and massage functions, premium leather upholstery, power-adjustable outboard rear seats (with heating, ventilation and massage functions), and a 34-speaker Bose Panaray sound system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac CT6 Platinum (twin-turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the Cadillac CT6 has received some revisions, including a new four-cylinder base engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, exterior styling and usability improvements. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 2019 Cadillac CT6.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking9.0
Steering7.0
Handling6.5
Drivability7.0
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort4.5
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess8.5
Visibility7.5
Quality7.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Cadillac CT6.
Trending topics in reviews
- doors
- maintenance & parts
Most helpful consumer reviews
I recently purchased my CT6 Sport after shopping for a month or so for a twin-turbo sport sedan. There was nothing within striking distance of the price of my car to be in the running. The technology packages on my car, with the added comfort and technology package, are outstanding. My favorite new piece of technology is the rear view mirror full-spectrum camera. Wow! This is the best safety feature since the blind-spot monitor. I never turn the camera back to its normal setting. This car handles beautifully. It’s acceleration in “touring” mode is smooth and amazingly quick. The car corners very well, which is amazing for its length. The entertainment and utility system is very easy to use and quite intuitive. I also love the built-in phone charger. Great idea! This is definitely not your grandfather’s Caddy. This Sport edition is a true head-turner. The aggressive body styling is very sharp. I look forward to driving my car every morning. If you love to drive an elegant, yet sporty, full-size sedan, take a look at this car. You won’t be sorry.
The combination of simplicity, sophistication, power, and luxury was much more than I expected when I took it for a test drive. It had me as soon as I shut the door. Very excited to drive this car.. it out classed all the European cars I had prior.
Beautiful styling, great ride, all sorts of electrical gadgets and innovation, love the 360 overhead radar, side radar, and digital rear view mirror. I enjoy using it to take my BMW owning friends to pick up their cars being repaired at great cost at the BMW dealer - they should have bought a caddy for thousands less!
Features & Specs
|Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$62,595
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$55,495
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Sport 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$66,595
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|404 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$86,795
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|404 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CT6 safety features:
- Following Distance Indicator
- Lets you know if you're getting too close to the car in front.
- Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking
- Mitigates low-speed impacts by warning the driver and even applying the brakes during low-speed maneuvers.
- Automatic Safety Belt Tightening
- Keeps you secure in the vehicle by tightening the belts automatically during emergency braking or sudden maneuvers.
Cadillac CT6 vs. the competition
Cadillac CT6 vs. Cadillac CTS
While the Cadillac CT6 handles well for its size, its smaller brother, the CTS, is more nimble and better suited for spirited driving. The CT6, on the other hand, is larger on the outside and inside and has a bigger trunk. Passengers will prefer to be in the back seat of the CT6, especially when it's equipped with all the bells and whistles. The CT6 can also go further on a tank of gas thanks to its efficient powertrain.
Cadillac CT6 vs. Genesis G90
Both are premium luxury sedans, and the Genesis G90 is similar in size to the CT6. Rear-seat passengers get a little less legroom in the G90, but it comes with a smooth V8 engine, perfect for loping along the highway yet responsive enough to make a fast pass. In top-trim form, the CT6 has more advanced technology features, but you'll pay for them — the G90 is much lower in price.
Cadillac CT6 vs. BMW 7 Series
Although the BMW can be optioned to near-stratospheric pricing, at this price range, the 7 Series is merely getting started. The CT6, on the other hand, has everything, from advanced cruise control to plush rear-seat amenities. Curiously, while the 7 Series has a larger rear-seat area and trunk, the CT6's front seats are roomier.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac CT6 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Cadillac CT6?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Cadillac CT6:
- Refreshed exterior design
- New turbocharged four-cylinder engine and 10-speed automatic are standard
- Revised trim levels
- New turbocharged V8 option for Platinum trim level
- Part of the first CT6 generation introduced for 2016
Is the Cadillac CT6 reliable?
Is the 2019 Cadillac CT6 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Cadillac CT6?
The least-expensive 2019 Cadillac CT6 is the 2019 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,495.
Other versions include:
- Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $62,595
- Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $55,495
- Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $66,595
- Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $86,795
- Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $95,795
- Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $58,095
- Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $50,495
What are the different models of Cadillac CT6?
More about the 2019 Cadillac CT6
2019 Cadillac CT6 Overview
The 2019 Cadillac CT6 is offered in the following submodels: CT6 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A), Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac CT6?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac CT6 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 CT6 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 CT6.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac CT6 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 CT6 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Cadillac CT6?
Which 2019 Cadillac CT6s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Cadillac CT6 for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 CT6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $88,490 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Cadillac CT6.
Can't find a new 2019 Cadillac CT6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Cadillac CT6 for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,820.
Find a new Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,860.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Cadillac CT6?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Cadillac lease specials
