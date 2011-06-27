Overall rating

The 2017 Cadillac CT6 is the latest step in Cadillac's resurgence as a global luxury player. Following its debut last year, the CT6 continues to set the standard as GM's top luxury sedan, and it's an intriguing new option if you're a luxury sedan shopper. Priced like a midsize model but equipped like a full-size, executive-class car, the CT6 delivers value in spades, and its stretched CTS-derived platform gives it impressive driving dynamics, too. If you like the idea of a spacious and convincingly upscale luxury sedan with a little Detroit attitude, you've got to take this Caddy for a spin.

Under the hood, the CT6's segment-straddling identity is apparent. Turbocharged four-cylinder power comes standard, and it's basically the same engine that's featured in the midsize CTS. You won't find that in Germany, where the BMW 5 Series, for example, gets a turbo-4 but the 7 Series starts with a more powerful inline-6. Indeed, all of the CT6's engines are also available in the CTS, which reinforces the perception that the CT6 is more of a long-wheelbase CTS than an executive car in its own right.

But there's no doubt that the CT6 reaches new heights of luxury inside relative to its midsize brethren. What's more, it miraculously weighs about the same as a CTS despite being 8.5 inches longer, so acceleration is essentially unaffected compared to the smaller car. Throw in generous rear passenger accommodations and top-shelf interior trimmings, and you've got all the makings of a legitimate challenger to the traditional German leaders, at least when cost is taken into account.

Those leaders include the aforementioned BMW 7 Series as well as the sales champ, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is slightly older than the cutting-edge BMW but in our opinion remains the best all-around sedan in this group. There's also the impeccably trimmed Audi A8 to consider, while Lexus is always a contender with its understated LS 460. But the 2017 Cadillac CT6 should enjoy a healthy price advantage over all of these models, and its responsive road manners and opulent interior make it feel like it belongs, even in such fast company.

Antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags all come standard on the CT6. A rearview camera is also standard, as is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

Most CT6s will have the Driver Awareness and Convenience package, which bundles forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, forward collision mitigation with low-speed automatic braking, a navigation system, lane departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. A more capable automatic braking system plus a night vision camera system come as part of the optional Driver Assist package.

Perhaps the CT6's most interesting safety feature is its rear camera mirror. It looks like a regular rearview mirror but can also be switched to be a display screen that has a streaming video feed from a rear-mounted camera. The result is a view unobstructed by roof pillars and rear headrests. It's a neat idea in theory, but in our testing we found the video feed often disorienting to look at. The camera's digital resolution also isn't as good as just using the traditional mirror.