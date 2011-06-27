Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,516
|$37,981
|$41,905
|Clean
|$33,609
|$36,987
|$40,809
|Average
|$31,795
|$35,001
|$38,616
|Rough
|$29,982
|$33,014
|$36,423
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,262
|$38,873
|$41,836
|Clean
|$35,309
|$37,856
|$40,741
|Average
|$33,404
|$35,823
|$38,552
|Rough
|$31,498
|$33,789
|$36,362
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,915
|$29,617
|$32,678
|Clean
|$26,208
|$28,842
|$31,823
|Average
|$24,793
|$27,293
|$30,113
|Rough
|$23,379
|$25,744
|$28,403
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,603
|$35,876
|$39,583
|Clean
|$31,746
|$34,938
|$38,548
|Average
|$30,033
|$33,061
|$36,476
|Rough
|$28,320
|$31,184
|$34,404
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,693
|$39,277
|$43,336
|Clean
|$34,755
|$38,250
|$42,202
|Average
|$32,880
|$36,195
|$39,934
|Rough
|$31,004
|$34,140
|$37,666
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,845
|$36,084
|$39,752
|Clean
|$31,982
|$35,140
|$38,712
|Average
|$30,256
|$33,253
|$36,631
|Rough
|$28,531
|$31,365
|$34,551
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,333
|$33,378
|$36,827
|Clean
|$29,536
|$32,505
|$35,864
|Average
|$27,942
|$30,759
|$33,936
|Rough
|$26,348
|$29,012
|$32,009
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,116
|$48,579
|$52,508
|Clean
|$43,931
|$47,309
|$51,134
|Average
|$41,560
|$44,767
|$48,386
|Rough
|$39,190
|$42,226
|$45,638
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,175
|$45,887
|$50,094
|Clean
|$41,067
|$44,687
|$48,783
|Average
|$38,851
|$42,286
|$46,161
|Rough
|$36,635
|$39,886
|$43,540
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,604
|$33,676
|$37,157
|Clean
|$29,800
|$32,796
|$36,185
|Average
|$28,192
|$31,034
|$34,240
|Rough
|$26,583
|$29,272
|$32,295