  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CT6
  4. Used 2018 Cadillac CT6
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Cadillac CT6 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,516$37,981$41,905
Clean$33,609$36,987$40,809
Average$31,795$35,001$38,616
Rough$29,982$33,014$36,423
Sell my 2018 Cadillac CT6 with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CT6 near you
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,262$38,873$41,836
Clean$35,309$37,856$40,741
Average$33,404$35,823$38,552
Rough$31,498$33,789$36,362
Sell my 2018 Cadillac CT6 with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CT6 near you
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,915$29,617$32,678
Clean$26,208$28,842$31,823
Average$24,793$27,293$30,113
Rough$23,379$25,744$28,403
Sell my 2018 Cadillac CT6 with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CT6 near you
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,603$35,876$39,583
Clean$31,746$34,938$38,548
Average$30,033$33,061$36,476
Rough$28,320$31,184$34,404
Sell my 2018 Cadillac CT6 with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CT6 near you
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,693$39,277$43,336
Clean$34,755$38,250$42,202
Average$32,880$36,195$39,934
Rough$31,004$34,140$37,666
Sell my 2018 Cadillac CT6 with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CT6 near you
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,845$36,084$39,752
Clean$31,982$35,140$38,712
Average$30,256$33,253$36,631
Rough$28,531$31,365$34,551
Sell my 2018 Cadillac CT6 with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CT6 near you
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,333$33,378$36,827
Clean$29,536$32,505$35,864
Average$27,942$30,759$33,936
Rough$26,348$29,012$32,009
Sell my 2018 Cadillac CT6 with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CT6 near you
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,116$48,579$52,508
Clean$43,931$47,309$51,134
Average$41,560$44,767$48,386
Rough$39,190$42,226$45,638
Sell my 2018 Cadillac CT6 with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CT6 near you
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,175$45,887$50,094
Clean$41,067$44,687$48,783
Average$38,851$42,286$46,161
Rough$36,635$39,886$43,540
Sell my 2018 Cadillac CT6 with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CT6 near you
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CT6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,604$33,676$37,157
Clean$29,800$32,796$36,185
Average$28,192$31,034$34,240
Rough$26,583$29,272$32,295
Sell my 2018 Cadillac CT6 with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CT6 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Cadillac CT6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Cadillac CT6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,842 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac CT6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Cadillac CT6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,842 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Cadillac CT6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Cadillac CT6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,842 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Cadillac CT6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Cadillac CT6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Cadillac CT6 ranges from $23,379 to $32,678, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Cadillac CT6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.